Covid case rates in Northern Ireland among highest in UK

On Friday the Department of Health reported another 6,444 people here have tested positive for Covid-19

Covid case rates in Northern Ireland are among the highest in the UK, data shows.

Four of the top six areas in the UK are council areas here, based on analysis of the latest government statistics.

Derry City & Strabane continues to have the highest rate, with 7,387 new cases in the seven days to January 3 — the equivalent of 4,888.5 per 100,000 people. This is up from a rate of 2,180.5 for the seven days to December 27.z

Fermanagh & Omagh has the second highest rate, up from 1,748.8 to 3,911.0, with 4,589 new cases.

Both areas saw the biggest week-on-week rises anywhere in the UK.

Copeland in Cumbria has the third highest rate — up from 1,731.3 to 3,525.8, with 2,399 new cases in the week to January 3.

Next was Barrow-in-Furness in North-west England — a case rate of 3409.5, up from 2015.7, with 2,275 new cases,

Fifth was Newry, Mourne and Down — with 5,703 new cases and a rate of 3139.2 — up from 1585.3.

Sixth was Mid-Ulster — which had a case rate of 3032.5, up from 1407.2, and 4,517 new cases.

No deaths were reported for people who have tested positive in the past 24 hours. Twenty people have passed away in the previous seven days, however.

A total of 47,723 positive cases were recorded in the last week, up from 43,295 in the previous seven days. The figures were compiled in the 24 hours up to 10am on Friday.

Hospital occupancy is at 106%. There are 31 Covid-19 confirmed patients in intensive care with 26 of those on a ventilator. A total of 402 Covid patients are currently in hospital.

And 190 care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

Statistics released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) revealed the number of deaths in Northern Ireland linked to Covid has now topped 4,000.

Another 18 fatalities were recorded in the week December 25 to 31, according to the data.

They take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by Nisra during the pandemic to 4,024.

Of these, 2,806 (69.7%) took place in hospital, 868 (21.6%) in care homes, 16 (0.4%) in hospices and 334 (8.3%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health (DoH) to December 31 was 2,928.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health’s total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the armed forces are supporting the NHS in various parts of the UK as new data shows hospital staff absences due to Covid have risen 59% in a week.

Some 200 military personnel have been drafted in to help the NHS in London, while around 150 staff will support the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) from next week by driving ambulances, helping lift patients and offering life support.

It comes as a system-wide major incident was declared in Northamptonshire by health, public and emergency service leaders due to Covid-19.

NHS England data shows 39,142 NHS staff at hospital trusts in England were absent for Covid-19 reasons on January 2, up 59% on the previous week (24,632).