Covid centres closure plan halted by Delta variant fears

GPs asked to continue providing service as cases of more infectious strain keep increasing

Plans to stand down Covid assessment centres across Northern Ireland have been halted amid fears about a surge of cases of the virus.

Work was under way to begin to close down the Covid centres as the number of Covid patients seeking medical attention had declined significantly.

However, it has now emerged that GPs have been asked to continue providing the service as health officials battle to keep the Delta variant under control in Northern Ireland.

According to figures released by the Department of Health yesterday , there were 87 cases.

There has been an increase in the seven-day case rate – up from 521 to 694 and a significant rise in the seven- day case rate in the 20 to 39-year-old cohort, where figures jumped from 220 last Monday to 323 yesterday.

However, no further deaths were reported and there were no Covid ICU patients. Similarly, there were only two Covid outbreaks in care homes and 13 inpatients with the virus.

Dr Alan Stout, chair of the British Medical Association’s Northern Ireland GP committee, said: “The Covid centres have been scaled back significantly but they will remain open for the foreseeable future.

"At this stage, it is very difficult to predict what is going to happen but we need to be in a position to provide that service if there is a rise in people who become ill with Covid-19 and need medical treatment.

“We know the Delta variant is more transmissible and it is infecting younger people as well, but it may well be that there is an increase in infections without people becoming very unwell. That would obviously be a good thing.”

Dr Stout said his GP colleagues in England are reporting that, so far, they have not seen a significant increase in the number of people becoming seriously unwell as a result of the surge in cases there.

He continued: “We aren’t seeing a lot of Covid patients in the practice and that is in some part down to more younger people becoming infected but not becoming terribly unwell and managing the infection themselves at home.”

Dr Stout also said it was “fair comment” to suggest that Northern Ireland is in a better position than England in relation to suppressing the spread of the Delta variant due to its more “conservative” approach to lifting restrictions.

The Delta variant was also detected in England sooner than in Northern Ireland which means more people have been vaccinated during this period.

"That has helped, so when we saw a rise of infections with the Delta variant in the Kilkeel area, we were able to go in and do mass testing which very much helped to control it,” said Dr Stout.

"The Delta variant will still spread but the focus now is to prevent that as much as possible and hopefully the modelling the Department of Health has been working with is very much the worst case scenario.”

The Covid assessment centres were set up to help GP surgeries divert anyone potentially infected with Covid from their facilities.

Dr Stout urged any patients who may have Covid-19 and who want a face-to-face appointment with their GP to have a coronavirus test prior to making an appointment.

"It makes everything much easier if we know a patient definitely isn’t infected,” he said.

Yesterday, Health Minister Robin Swann revealed details of a range of initiatives to support vaccination take-up, with a targeted programme of pop-up clinics being rolled out to different locations in Northern Ireland, helping local communities to access vaccines.

Separately, GP surgeries will be contacting patients aged 50 and over who have so far not come forward for their jabs.

They will also contact still unvaccinated patients who were prioritised for the jab because of clinical risk factors.

GP practices will be engaging with these patients to encourage them to consider vaccination.

The pop-up mobile clinics will visit a number of locations in the coming weeks and will help to address potential barriers to vaccination, such as mobility, accessibility and language.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “The take-up of the Covid-19 vaccines in Northern Ireland remains very strong.

"Demand continues to outpace supply and I would again appeal to people seeking to book their jabs to be patient. We will get to you as soon as supplies allow.

"Alongside the general vaccination programme, targeted work is ongoing to address any potential issues of vaccine accessibility.

"The pop-up clinics being delivered by the Public Health Agency are making a vital contribution. Vaccination is, of course, voluntary. It is important that people make informed choices and that any concerns they may have are sensitively addressed.”