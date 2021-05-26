Covid expert Gabriel Scally calls for ventilation certificates in all Northern Ireland workplaces 

Each breath from an infected person contains roughly 800ml of air and 1,000 copies of the virus

A leading Covid expert has called for ventilation certificates to be introduced in all workplaces here.

Professor Gabriel Scally's comments come as pubs, restaurants and cafes reopened for indoor hospitality on Monday.

Dr Scally, a member of the independent Sage committee advising on the pandemic, said the standards of ventilation required in interior settings where people work "should be made very clear" and be based on updated knowledge of the virus.

"They should be legally enforceable and there should be an active inspectorate. The licenses should be dependent on their ventilation meeting the required standards," he said.

Dr Scally added it was essential hospitality venues were regarded as workplaces because “it’s the workers in those places who’ll be exposed to risk for the longest period of time".

He also said it needs to be monitored, “particularly for places that need licensing and need inspection already”.

New research shows opening windows would dramatically cut the risk of Covid-19 transmission in indoor workplaces, most notably those which attend to the public.

Health experts and scientists believe a ventilation certificate would see establishments quickly regaining patrons’ trust, as well as employees returning with confidence to other enclosed buildings such as offices and shops.

At present one in every 980 people in the pub-going population is believed to have the virus.

“People tend to be sitting opposite each other, around or across tables,” said Prof Scally.

“Alcohol makes people more chatty, and conversations rise in volume. There can be laughter and enjoyment — that’s why we go to these places.

“Unfortunately, that just generates more virus transmission into the air if someone’s infected and the issue of ventilation then becomes extraordinarily important.”

Meanwhile, Dr Alan Stout, BMA Northern Ireland GP Committee chair, said most indoor areas will already have carried out risk assessments over adequate air flow and ventilation.

But he added: “There needs to be some sort of checks on indoor facilities as well, to make sure that is the case.”

Architects have also been advised that in the post-pandemic era buildings should be designed with ventilation high on the list of priorities, which isn’t always the case in countries with mild climates.

Dr Stout added the reopening of indoor hospitality here “shows that we are in a good position, both in terms of infection numbers and, critically, in terms of vaccinating people, but it’ll still need to be a managed environment”. He said discipline around face coverings would be essential to the success of bringing people back indoors.

“When you’re sitting at a table with other people you’ll be eating and drinking, so you won’t have a mask on,” he said.

“But when you get up to move around, wearing one is going to be very important. That’s where you protect and prevent the spread of everybody else in that environment.”

The Department for the Economy, which has produced ventilation guidance, was asked to confirm who is responsible for ensuring and enforcing it in workplaces. A response had not been received at time of going to print.