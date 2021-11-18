Covid fund was ‘flawed’, admits chief of Sport NI

Sport NI has accepted that a £25m scheme aimed at sustaining the sector through the pandemic – but which saw several organisations awarded vast sums of money, despite their considerable financial reserves – was indeed “flawed”.

The Sports Sustainability Fund (SSF) was co-designed by the Department for Communities and Sport NI to help sport’s core governing bodies through the worst of the pandemic.

At a meeting of Stormont’s Public Accounts Committee on Thursday, DUP MLA William Irwin asked whether, with the benefit of hindsight, the criteria for the scheme was “flawed”.

Sport NI chief Antoinette McKeown said that, given more time, they would have conducted modelling, had an additional “challenge function” around the design of the scheme, requested a specific statement of need, and asked for reserves held by organisations.

The NI Audit Office (NIAO) found there was no requirement to consider the reserves or bank balances already held by sporting organisations to determine their need for the funding.

The largest grant paid out was £1.562m to Royal County Down Golf Club – around 6.8% of the total. In that case, NIAO noted the accounts submitted with the application showed that in December 2019, the club had “a very significant bank balance and a high level of reserves”.

In some cases, the impact of the scheme was to underwrite previous average profits.

Questions were raised about Sport NI’s decision to pay for retrospective legal advice in July just before Ms McKeown’s first appearance at the committee. Ms McKeown said back in March when funds were being allocated, the board had discussed two particular large amounts of money and took a position based on their own “extensive experience” of grant awards.

She said organisations which met the threshold were granted funds. The board could not say “we’re not giving you that money” based on an arbitrary decision, she said, and members believed they’d be open to legal challenge.

Alliance Party MLA Andrew Muir said the scheme didn’t achieve value for money for the taxpayer. Ms McKeown assured him that lessons have been learned but stood by the decision to award the money as it could have led to litigation and because golf is “one of the biggest sports” here.