Covid grants: Sinn Fein leader McDonald accepts resignation of West Tyrone MLA Catherine Kelly

West Tyrone MLA Catherine Kelly has become the fourth Sinn Fein official to resign after revelations that three party offices incorrectly received payments from a Covid-19 grant scheme.

Ms Kelly (33) was a signatory to an account into which a small business grant of £10,000 was lodged, according to party leader Mary Lou McDonald.

The West Tyrone MLA took her seat three years ago and has been a member of Sinn Fein since 2009.

The resignation of Ms Kelly brings Sinn Fein's examination of the controversy, which came to light last week, to a close, said Ms McDonald in a statement where she confirmed she had accepted Ms Kelly's resignation.

"The failure to return the grant immediately is unacceptable," said Ms McDonald.

"The grant was unsolicited and has been repaid in full. Catherine fully accepts that she did not discharge her duties as a public representative in this regard.

"As leader I once again acknowledge and apologise for the clear failure to immediately reimburse public money."

In a statement, Catherine Kelly said: "Last week the party correctly intervened in relation to the failure to immediately return money that had incorrectly been paid into a party account in West Tyrone.

"I have been a signatory to that account for a number of years and as such had a responsibility to ensure it was operated to the highest standard. That did not happen in this case.

"I believe that as a public representative this is not acceptable and therefore I have tendered my resignation as a member of the Assembly with immediate effect.

"I apologise unreservedly to the party, to those who vote for us and to the wider public," she said.

Earlier this week, the DUP asked the PSNI to investigate the £30,000 mistakenly paid into three Sinn Fein bank accounts.

A police spokesman said it was "considering the matter" after communication was made to Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

It brings to four the number of resignations within the party regarding the matter, of which the most high-profile is Sinn Fein senator and former Foyle MP, Elisha McCallion.

Two officials have stepped down, one of whom was an Upper Bann official.

Ms McDonald said the Upper Bann official was stepping down in recognition of his "failure to return the grant payment in a timely fashion".

The West Tyrone official had "responsibility for the administration of the account and failed to promptly return the grant money despite being requested to do so by Maolíosa McHugh MLA", she said. Controversy is continuing over the West Tyrone representative's role in the affair.

The Department of Finance on Friday said a payment "was made in error to ratepayer name - Maolíosa McHugh MLA - Strabane Sinn Fein Office", which was repaid in full earlier this week.

However, in a statement his solicitor Niall Murphy said: "No funds were received personally by Mr McHugh. The monies were not received in a bank account in the name of Mr McHugh.

"The £10,000 was deposited unsolicited by the Department of the Economy into the bank account of West Tyrone Sinn Fein."

The solicitor repeated that Mr McHugh had "no control" over the account.