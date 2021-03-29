Covid mental health support site has 1,200 visitors a week

Pressures of lockdown increasingly evident as public seek advice on stress management

At least 1,200 people a week have logged onto a new online mental health facility during the ongoing pandemic, with the majority of users seeking help for stress, it has emerged.

It follows the launch of the Covid Wellbeing NI hub in June 2020 to offer advice and encourage people to take control of their mental health.

Stress management was the most visited section of the website whilst other popular advice pages included anxiety, addiction, and managing the workplace during the pandemic.

Using expertise from a consortium of mental health charities across Northern Ireland, the hub provides self-help toolkits, access to support and advice on a range of subjects, and information on mental health issues for anyone who may be struggling.

The Department of Communities, in partnership with the Department of Health, Public Health Agency and 16 mental health charities, is behind the initiative, which has already clocked up over 52,000 users.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said the Covid Wellbeing Hub has inspired further initiatives.

"A year ago I was pleased to fund the development of the Covid Wellbeing Hub," she said.

"I could never have anticipated that we would still be in a position a year later when it was still a very much needed resource, from which further initiatives have been developed.

"That includes our practical support through Warm, Well and Connected which supported people over the winter months.

"For me, this has always been about how we achieve the required reach into our communities; and we could not have done it without these partners.

"I am proud to have been involved and to remain involved as we move into recovery when wellbeing will continue to be a very clear focus for us all."

Kerry Anthony, boss of Inspire Wellbeing, which is leading the 16 mental health charities, said there is no shame in asking for information or support.

"Increased stress, worry or anxiety are normal reactions to what we have been going through over this last year and it's important to know there is information and support available," Ms Anthony said.

"The volume of unique visitors to the Covid Wellbeing NI hub shows people across Northern Ireland are paying attention to their mental and emotional wellbeing and have taken action to look after themselves and the people they care about.

"As we move out of this stage of the pandemic, new worries and anxieties will come to the fore for many.

"I strongly urge anyone struggling with their mental wellbeing to use the Covid Wellbeing hub or reach out for support. No one needs to face these challenges alone."

Fiona Teague, Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing lead at the Public Health Agency, said the Covid Wellbeing hub has proved to be an invaluable resource for people.

"PHA was delighted to be able to host the hub on the Minding Your Head website, enhancing awareness of services and supports already available," she said.

"The hub offered a unique opportunity for organisations working in the area of mental and emotional wellbeing to come together to promote this vital resource.

"We hope this united approach will continue so we can work together to help minimise the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on people's mental health and emotional wellbeing."

The Covid Wellbeing NI partnership is calling on people to acknowledge how they are coping; take positive action to look later their mental health; reach out for help; and follow the five steps to wellbeing.

The online wellbeing hub draws together information, self-help guides and ways to find support on a range of mental health and wellbeing issues.