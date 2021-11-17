Covid passport certification NI: all you need to know about contentious policy

Health Minister Robin Swann has revealed further details on how Covid passports or certification will work when officially introduced on December 13.

Following the decision by the majority of Stormont Ministers to make passports mandatory on Wednesday, hospitality venues will be required to check for Covid certification.

Venues affected include nightclubs, hospitality venues where food and drink is available, cinemas, theatres, concert halls and conference centres.

Also included are indoor events with 500 or more people with some or all of the audience not normally seated, along with outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees with some or all of the audience not normally seated.

Events where more than 10,000 people will be present will also be required to comply.

What defines Covid certification?

Covid certification requires proof of full vaccination status, or a negative Lateral Flow Test in the previous 48 hours, or proof of recovery from a positive PCR test in the previous 30 – 180 days.

How do I get a Covid passport?

People who have been vaccinated here can obtain certification by downloading the COVIDCert NI app.

From July people have already been been using it to travelling abroad but was recently updated to allow users to hold a separate certificate for domestic use.

People who have already downloaded their certification for international travel will be given an option to activate their domestic certificate.

That domestic certificate - in the form of a QR code - will scanned by venue staff using the separate COVIDCert Check NI app.

If the QR code is verified, the display will show a green screen containing a tick.

If the QR code is not verified, the display will show a red screen containing a cross.

Both apps can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Why is Covid certification being introduced?

Health Minister Robin Swann has said that a range of sustained actions are needed to drive down Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 infection rate.

Venues could face fines if they do not comply with the policy.

Welcoming the Executive’s decision, the Minister said: “Certification must be seen as one piece in a jigsaw of required measures.

"Other measures include significantly increased use of face coverings, more people working from home and more social distancing. We need to limit our contacts and always be mindful of the importance of fresh air and good ventilation in dispersing Covid-19 particles.”

He added: “We also need to continue the acceleration of our vaccine booster roll-out, and keep encouraging more people to come forward for their first and second doses.

“The case for Covid certification in hospitality is not complicated. It can reduce the number of infected people in high risk settings. Vaccinated people are less likely to become infected and ill than unvaccinated people. And the virus is only transmitted by infected people.

“Our Covid numbers are too high and we need to forcibly push them down. Our health and social care system is under severe stress. We have to act.

“Let me also emphasise that I do not want to see further Covid restrictions on our economy or our daily lives. Such a decision is far from inevitable.

“We can all play our part in altering the direction of this pandemic. It is in all our hands.”

What has been the reaction to the Executive’s decision?

The response from the hospitality sector has been mixed, however, Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, has expressed disappointment at the vaccine passport decision.

"The decision to impose mandatory Covid passports on the entire hospitality industry, without any mention of support, sends a clear signal that we are of no value or concern," he said. "Today is another day we have been singled out. The majority of our sector have voiced opposition.

"There is real concern from our industry that businesses owners, who are already struggling to recover and now facing the most critical period of the year, will be the ones who must be the enforcers of the scheme, and it is our staff that will face the abuse.

"Evidence shows that this will negatively impact footfall and increase costs in the most important part of the year.

"As the worst-impacted industry, and the one singled out repeatedly for restrictions, we are facing an unknown future. Our industry will have to fight to retain staff and save businesses."

Politically, the DUP is the only party which has opposed the move while others including Alliance and the SDLP have been vocal in supporting the policy.

Its Stormont First Minister, Paul Givan described the introduction of Covid certification, as “divisive”, saying: “We should be using every tool in our box to try and address the transmission rates and the pressures on our hospitals, it is vital that this executive does the right things.

"Whenever we asked the questions around how effective would this policy be it was marginal. There has been no assessment on the effectiveness, we look at the Republic of Ireland that has had this scheme in, their rates of transmission has been much higher than NI, their hospital pressures are higher than NI.”

He claimed that no economic impact assessment, equality impact assessment or assessment in terms of human rights legislation has been carried out.

“Other executive ministers felt that they could support a policy that had flaws within that paper even on the scientific evidence,” he said.

“They used the Alpha variant to say that this scheme could help in terms of reducing transmission based upon a variant which no longer exists in Northern Ireland because it’s the Delta variant.

“So the scientific basis for it was flawed and yet other ministers they have voted this through and now as a result businesses could be facing fines on their first offence.”