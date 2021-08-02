Covid passports now open to more travellers, says health department

The move comes as almost 300 claims were rejected as fraudulent, say officials

People in Northern Ireland who are travelling abroad up to and including August 17 can now apply for a Covid-19 vaccination certificate. Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Northern Ireland vaccine certificates are now available for those travelling abroad up to and including August 17.

The Department of Health announcement on Monday comes after the NI Vaccine Certification Service was relaunched on Saturday evening.

The certificates provide citizens here with official confirmation that they have received both their Covid-19 vaccinations for international travel.

Read more Covid vaccine passport: Almost 300 fraudulent claims rejected

They are available in digital format – via an app for your phone or a pdf file for printing.

The department advises that if you cannot apply online, you can request a paper version by phone – this process will take longer than the digital process and it may take up to 10 working days for the printed paper version to arrive.

Since the NI Vaccine Certification Service has been up and running again, a total of 8,452 certificate applications have been received and 7,622 certificates issued.

Work is ongoing to further enhance the resilience of the system, with a view to opening it up for all applications.

Until then, applications should only be for the specified dates.

Health officials have cautioned that holiday-makers should not apply now for travel after August 17.

"We will continue to prioritise those with the most immediate requirement,” said a spokesperson.

Almost 300 fraudulent Covid-19 passport claims have been rejected in Northern Ireland.

The figure emerged after the region's vaccine certification system was dogged with technical difficulties last week.

It was partially suspended on Tuesday after issues with data sharing emerged.

Reasons for refusals of applications have included fraudulent attempts to obtain a certificate (three individuals submitted 38 applications between them with false vaccination dates); people attempting to apply for a certificate less than 14 days following a second dose.

Other reasons include people entering a fraudulent date of second dose attempting to circumvent the 14-day rule and people attempting to request a certificate having only had one dose of vaccine.

For information on how to apply go to: www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19-covid-certificate-ni-residents