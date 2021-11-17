Covid passports ‘one piece in a jigsaw of required measures’, says Swann as Stormont ministers back plan

DUP MP Sammy Wilson defended people’s right to choose to get or not get vaccinated after party decided not to block move at Executive meeting

Stock Image: The COVIDCert NI app that displays vaccination passports for domestic and travel use on November, 17 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Mandatory vaccine passports are set to be introduced in Northern Ireland next month after Stormont ministers voted by a majority to support the move – which has been branded “stupid policy” by DUP MP Sammy Wilson.

DUP ministers opposed Health Minister Robin Swann's proposal at the Executive meeting on Wednesday.

However, the party did not deploy a cross-community voting mechanism to block the introduction of vaccine certification in the region.

It was passed by six votes to four.

Read more Covid passport certification NI: all you need to know about contentious policy

BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra has reported that a two-week ‘grace period’ will be introduced in the run-up to the new measure being introduced on December 13.

It is thought venues could face fixed penalty fines if they do not comply. Previously, the Executive had encouraged hospitality to deploy it on a voluntary basis.

It is expected Covid status certification, further details of what that entails is to be released by the Executive, will be needed to access pubs, nightclubs, restaurants, cinemas, indoor music events and outdoor concert events.

The Department of Health is set to produce a further paper, and it has introduced an online service for NI residents who have received one or both doses of their Covid-19 vaccinations to apply for Covid vaccination certification.

Health Minister Robin Swann said our health service is “under severe stress” and action was necessary.

“Certification must be seen as one piece in a jigsaw of required measures,” he said.

"Other measures include significantly increased use of face coverings, more people working from home and more social distancing. We need to limit our contacts and always be mindful of the importance of fresh air and good ventilation in dispersing Covid-19 particles.”

“The case for Covid certification in hospitality is not complicated. It can reduce the number of infected people in high risk settings. Vaccinated people are less likely to become infected and ill than unvaccinated people. And the virus is only transmitted by infected people.

“Our Covid numbers are too high and we need to forcibly push them down. Our health and social care system is under severe stress. We have to act.”

The existing CovidCert NI app, developed to support international travel, has now also been updated to allow the public to display a domestic use certificate as well as the existing certificate for travel.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson, who has branded the use of Covid passports an “unacceptable step” into people’s personal lives, said he remained opposed to its introduction.

"This is something which should not have been put through in haste the way it has done,” he told Evening Extra.

Pointing out his party had voted against the move, the short timescale involved in pushing through the measure, was “not the way of making policy”.

“It’s not the way of making policy, simply to cover up for the inability of the Minister [Robin Swann] who has had a year and a half to get hospitals geared up to dealing with Covid,” he explained.

"And yet we find that the same reasons are being used for yet measures today as were argued a year and a half ago: to save the NHS.

"How many times are the public, and hospitality sector – or other parts of the economy – have to have penalties imposed on them to save the Minister from the consequences of his own lack of planning.”

Asked if he would show a Covid passport himself, Mr Wilson stressed he did not believe anyone should have to disclose their medical status to anyone.

"I could be excluded, or other individuals could be excluded, from a cafe where there’s only two customers sitting and I could go home on a packed bus and I would be required to show a Covid passport in a half-empty cafe.

"But not required to show a Covid passport on a packed bus. That’s how stupid this policy is.”

Pressed again if he would get a passport, Mr Wilson said people in society should be free to make decisions for themselves in relation to getting the vaccine.

Asked if he was disappointed that his party did not deploy the blocking mechanism to prevent passports being passed, the MP said he was not yet aware why the veto was not used.

"It may well be that our Ministers did not decide to use the veto until they have additional information,” he explained.

"It’s a question you would have to ask our Ministers.”

He added: “I think this a bad policy for many sectors which are already floundering… It’s also a policy that will give a false sense of security to many individuals.

"Because don’t forget that having a covid passport, or having a vaccination, does not stop people getting infected… or stop them passing on the infection.”

Public health experts have said those who are vaccinated are less likely to transmit the virus and will have less severe symptoms if they contract Covid.

TUV leader Jim Allister branded the move “wrongheaded both in focus and effect”, insisting the policy must be brought to the Assembly for an early vote.

“The common practice of voting on these proposals weeks after implementation won’t do,” he said.

“Until now any restrictions have applied equally to all. Now, this move picks out a section of society for the special treatment of exclusion on a mandatory basis. This is wrong.

"Encouragement of hospitality businesses and events organisers to seek proof of vaccine or a negative test is one thing, and to me acceptable, but to make such mandatory is a step too far.”

He added: “The clear purpose of the mandatory Vaccine Passport is to compel people to get vaccinated, yet, the Executive would not dare make vaccination mandatory but seeks the same outcome by the stealth of mandatory passports.”

Meanwhile, Adrian McNally, general manager of Titanic Hotel, said he was in favour of the policy, insisting it gives assurance to people coming into venues.

"For 300 days so far across the lockdowns, hospitality has been closed in the hotel sector.. I don’t want a 301-day closure so anything the Department of Health is going to do that I can continue to trade and accept guests, I am going to go along with that,” he told Evening Extra.

"That’s the reasonable thing to do.”

SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon MLA said the decision should have been taken when the party first proposed it two months ago to relieve pressure on health services.

“Instead, emergency health services have been brought to brink. In the middle of this crisis political leaders cannot afford to put popularity ahead of public health,” she said.

“It is critical now that implementation of the certification programme and the winter contingency plan is accelerated. Securing certification has been an uphill struggle but it will not be enough on its own to protect the health service and prevent people from getting sick.

“The last thing people want is another Christmas apart from each other. The SDLP is warning that we need to act now to use every tool in our toolbox to protect our health service, keep our businesses safely open and prevent any further lockdown.”