Covid passports will lead to job losses Hospitality Ulster chief warns, as Executive considers December 13 introduction

The head of Northern Ireland’s hospitality organisation has argued the majority of his industry “don’t want” a vaccine passport introduced and said such a move would lead to businesses closing.

Hospitality Ulster’s Colin Neill said he feared an introduction of the system to access venues could lead to job losses in the sector and argued “hospitality is not the issue” for rising Covid cases.

Robin Swann has proposed that mandatory Covid-19 passports for nightclubs, bars and restaurants and other indoor venues become enforceable in the region from December 13, with the Executive set to discuss the plans on Wednesday.

Responding to comments by Professor Martin McKee to this news organisation that Christmas parties should not go ahead this year, Mr Neill told BBC Radio Ulster: “A statement like that might as well say: ‘Just shut us all’.”

The comments come as health officials have warned Covid passports may not be enough to stop hospitals being overwhelmed and "more severe restrictions" may need to be considered next month.

A Covid-19 modelling paper from the Department of Health has informed Executive ministers that positive cases have risen by 23% in a week.

The Hospitality Ulster chief said polling his organisation has carried out shows “72% of our industry don’t want it”.

“The Executive have the power, if they force it into law there is no option. We know it will have repercussions on business survival,” added Mr Neill.

“I am all for protecting our health service believe me. We can’t just turn around and say we are going to protect one thing, but what about the people who work in the hospitality industry? What happens to the people if we have to start laying people off? There is no furlough.

“We don’t even know what it is yet. What does our vaccine passport require? I don’t know what it is. If it is pure vaccine... we are at the mouth of Christmas, if a party has booked for December 14, party of 20 coming, two not vaccinated, that whole party won’t come.

“What we have not seen brought forward here is a comprehensive package around Covid passports. The economic impact assessment to see what help is needed.

“We have had 15 days of a normal trading period. I will accept premises have got it wrong, but the data shown to me does not highlight at this current time hospitality is an issue.”

The powersharing administration currently recommends that nightclubs and other entertainment venues use Covid status checks on entry, but it has stopped short of making it a legal requirement.

The modelling paper states that voluntary uptake of Covid certification by the hospitality sector has been "very low".

The passport issue has sharply divided the five-party coalition in Belfast, with the SDLP and Alliance having been calling for weeks for a mandatory certification system as a way to make venues safer and drive up vaccination rates.

The two main parties in the Executive - the DUP and Sinn Fein - have previously resisted those calls for compulsory passports, instead expressing a preference for a "partnership approach" with the hospitality industry.