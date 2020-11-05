Covid payments: UUP's Steve Aiken makes complaint to watchdog over Sinn Fein man Maoliosa McHugh

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken MLA has reported Sinn Fein's Maoliosa McHugh to the Assembly's Standards Commissioner following an angry exchange during yesterday's Finance Committee.

Land and Property Services (LPS) appeared before the committee to answer questions about the Small Business Grants Scheme, and specifically how funding was given to Sinn Fein offices.

It came after a number of Sinn Fein members resigned from the party when it emerged that payments of £30,000 were sent in error to its offices in the early days of the pandemic.

However, the money was not returned until last week.

LPS made the grant payments on behalf of the Department of Finance.

West Tyrone MLA Catherine Kelly; her husband Barry McColgan, who was Sinn Fein's West Tyrone constituency manager; former Foyle MP Elisha McCallion, and the unnamed chairman of the party's Upper Bann branch all quit last week following the scandal.

One payment was made to the office of West Tyrone MLA Mr McHugh, who is a member of the committee, but it is understood he was not a signatory for the account in which the money was paid.

Mr Aiken, who chairs the committee, believed Mr McHugh should have declared an interest when LPS came to give evidence at previous committee hearings.

Mr McHugh challenged members to repeat any allegations outside the meeting, as they are afforded legal protection when speaking while it meets.

"It has already been stated here that I received £10,000 and haven't done anything about it," he said. "All of this is subject to legal considerations.

"I actually challenge the person, or any other member of this committee, who chooses to make a comment that in any way is along those lines to step outside the legal of cover of this committee. Step out there and let me record them saying it. Let them say it out there."

In a statement after yesterday's meeting, Mr Aiken confirmed that he acted "as an individual MLA" and made a formal complaint to the Assembly's Standards Commissioner in relation to Mr McHugh.

Sinn Fein was asked for a response to Mr Aiken's complaint.