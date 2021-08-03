Covid ‘pingdemic’ forces temporary closure of Belfast International Airport eatery Sip and Stone

Hungry holidaymakers heading off from Belfast International Airport face disappointment, as the airport confirmed the popular eatery Sip and Stone is to close for a week.

The airport announced the restaurant was facing a temporary closure as a result of “staff shortages” caused by workers being forced to self-isolate, having come into contact with a positive case of Covid-19 through the StopCOVID app.

The app, which is installed on a smart phone, alerts users by anonymously contacting people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 - prompting them to self-isolate for ten days.

The popular restaurant is a regular treat for those heading off on their holiday or flying for work, offering an assortment of hot food and alcoholic beverages.

In a post on the airport’s Facebook page, they said Sip and Stone would be closed until August 10.

“The current ‘pingdemic’ has created a number staff shortages and we have made the difficult decision to close Sip and Stone until 10th August. Starbucks remains open for hot drinks and snacks,” they wrote.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you and look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

A number of businesses and hospitality associations across Northern Ireland have hit out at the so-called ‘pingdemic’ as a cause of disruption for workers.

Last month, Retail NI urged the Executive to bring Northern Ireland in line with England, where from August 16, those doubly vaccinated workers pinged by the app can take a PCR test rather than face self-isolation.

“This situation is getting serious, and we need the Executive to act before shops, the supply chain and our wider economy face widespread disruption with staff shortages,” said Retail NI chief Glyn Roberts.

“Independent retailers are struggling in particular given they have a smaller staff teams.

“At the very least we need the Executive to bring Northern Ireland into line with the English date of 16th August, which allows ‘pinged’ double vaccinated workers to take a PCR test, rather than self-isolation for ten days.”

The Department of Health has encouraged people to maintain the use of the StopCOVIDNI app.

“The StopCovidNI app is still recommended for use to help citizens know when they may be at risk of acquiring the virus through close contact with an individual who has tested positive,” a spokesperson said.