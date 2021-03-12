Covid related deaths decline for the sixth week in a row, Nisra figures reveal

As of Friday, 825,310 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland - 711,673 of which were first doses and 113,637 were second doses.

Deaths involving coronavirus have continued to fall for the sixth consecutive week, latest figures have revealed.

Statistics published on Friday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) show that 22 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred between February 27 to March 5.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths up to March 5 reached 2,845.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 33 (10.3%) of the 319 deaths registered in the week ending March 5, a fall from the previous week’s 55.

It is the sixth consecutive fall in the registration figures since the recent peak of 182 Covid-19 related deaths registered in the week ending January 22.

Of the 2,845 Covid-19 related deaths, 1,861 (65.4%) took place in hospital, 762 (26.8%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 208 (7.3%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health (DoH) to March 5 was 2,069.

These DoH figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus and therefore include both confirmed and suspected cases, and where Covid-19 was either a contributor to or the main cause of death.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 997 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19, which occurred between March 18, 2020 and March 5, 2021, 76.4% (762) occurred in a care home.

The remaining 235 deaths occurred in hospital.

Provisional data, however, indicate that no care home residents died with Covid-19 in this most recent week.

Deaths of care home residents account for 35.0% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 76.8% of the 2,839 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between March 19, 2020 and March 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, analysis of the figures, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered here in the week ending March 5 (week 9) was 319. This is 32 fewer than in week 8, and 19 less than the five-year average (2016-2020) of 338.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths (12.2% and 8.1% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.4% respectively).

In contrast, Ards and North Down and Fermanagh and Omagh both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths when compared to the proportion of Northern Ireland deaths registered in those areas (2.3 and 2.4 percentage points respectively lower than their share of all deaths).