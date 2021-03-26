Covid related deaths in NI decline for the eighth week in a row, Nisra figures reveal

The weekly toll of coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland has fallen for the eighth week in a row, the most recent statistics reveal.

The latest figures published on Friday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) show that 15 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week ending March 19.

The statistics put the total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to the 19 March as 2,893. This compares to the figure of 2,103 which was recorded up to that date by the Department of Health.

Nisra data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths. They only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra gets its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place. The deceased may or may not have tested positive for the virus.

The Nisra stats also show that 1,901 (65.7%) of those deaths took place in hospital, while 767 (26.5%) took place in care homes. 14 (0.5%) of those deaths took place in hospice settings, while 211 (7.3%) took place in residential addresses.

Of the 1,003 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19, which also includes those deaths of residents in a hospital setting, 767 occurred in the care home while 236 took place in hospitals. Deaths of care home residents account for 34.7% of all Covid-19 related deaths according to the figures.

The provisional number of total deaths from all causes recorded by the agency as of March 19 was 253, this is 86 less than the previous week. Of those deaths, Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 15 registered, showing a fall of 17 from the week before.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths (12.2% and 8.2% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.5% and 6.5% respectively).

Meanwhile, Ards & North Down and Fermanagh & Omagh both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths when compared to the proportion of Northern Ireland deaths registered in those areas (2.3 and 2.5 percentage points respectively lower than their share of all deaths).