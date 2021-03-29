Covid-related sanctions jump by 243 in week, latest PSNI figures reveal

Police in Northern Ireland have issued a further 243 Covid-related sanctions within the past week, according to latest figures.

The total of 10,603 covid-related fines and notices have now been issued by the PSNI.

The figures are correct up to midnight on Sunday.

Prohibition notices issued to licensed premises or for restriction of gatherings in private households - known as Cov 2 fines - now stands at 1,769 with 244 for commercial properties and 1,525 in dwellings.

This is a jump of 49 on the previous seven days.

There was no change in the number of £1,000 fines issued for the failure to isolate, which remained at 59.

The Cov 5 penalties , issued to a business and/or premises for breach of the regulations (starting at £1,000 to a maximum of £10,000), also remain the same at 81 fines.

One further £200 fine for failure to wear a face covering without reasonable excuse was recorded over the past week, bringing the total to five.

The biggest rise was in the category of community resolution notices which increased by 55 from 2,216 to 2,271.

Police have been given wide-ranging powers to enforce regulations to prevent the spread of the virus.

It has been operating vehicle checkpoints to monitor people's movement around Northern Ireland as a stay-at-home order is in place.

The PSNI has been keen to stress its officers will approach, engage, explain and inform before issuing penalties.