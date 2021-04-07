Covid-related sanctions jump by 533 in week, latest PSNI figures reveal

The weekly figures issued from the police break down the sanctions the force issues to individuals and businesses as part of the Covid-19 regulations.

Within the past week up to April 7, the PSNI confirmed it had issued a further 377 fixed-penalty notices - with fines up to £200. It means in total 4,694 of these fines have been issued to date.

There have also been a further 72 prohibition notices issued in the last week to licensed premises or for gatherings in a private dwelling. It means the total figure stands at 1,841.

The latest figures this week also show an additional three fines have been issued to a business or premises for breach of the regulations. These fines can range from £1,000 up to maximum of £10,000. In total, 84 of these sanctions have been issued in Northern Ireland.

Eighty-one more community resolution notices have been issued in the past week. In total, 2,352 of these notices have been issued.

No further fines for a failure to isolate have been issued within the last week. To date, 59 of these sanctions have been handed out. There were also no additional fines handed out to people for failing to wear a mask. The sanction comes with a £200 fine and to date five of these have been issued by the PSNI in Northern Ireland.

The majority of fines handed out by the PSNI have been issued in Belfast, with 4,570 issued in the city. A total of 1,361 fines have been issued in the Derry city and Strabane area, while 1,153 have been handed out within Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

Police have been given wide-ranging powers to enforce regulations to prevent the spread of the virus.

The PSNI has been keen to stress its officers will approach, engage, explain and inform before issuing penalties.