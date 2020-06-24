Covid restrictions warning over Bobby Storey funeral

Republican chiefs urged to display 'leadership'

The large crowd at the funeral of former IRA man Kieran Wylie in Belfast last month

Mourners planning to attend the funeral of prominent republican Bobby Storey have been warned they are expected to respect Covid-19 restrictions.

His funeral is set to take place in Belfast early next week, with thousands expected to attend to pay their respects.

Senior republicans have been urged to show leadership by ensuring the funeral is conducted in an appropriate manner, given that social distancing restrictions are still in place.

Mr Storey (64), who died in England on Sunday after an unsuccessful lung transplant, was the IRA's director of intelligence. It's understood his remains have not yet been returned to Belfast.

A hugely popular figure in the provisional movement, he is credited with helping mastermind the 2004 Northern Bank robbery, the 2002 Castlereagh break-in and the 1983 escape of 38 prisoners from the H-Blocks.

With his standing in republican circles guaranteeing a huge presence on the streets to mark his funeral, DUP Policing Board member Mervyn Storey said: "I would expect the republican leadership to be just that, a leadership.

"Unfortunately we have seen in the past few months a number of republican funerals where Covid regulations have not been adhered to. There has been no respect shown to the restrictions due to the pandemic.

"Obviously concerns have been raised to the Policing Board.

"There have been a number of very difficult cases over the past few months. We've had the issues over the Black Lives Matter demonstrations and around people going to beaches in large numbers.

"But the focus should not be on the police, the focus should be on the republican leadership and the measures they take to make sure there are no clear breaches of the restrictions put in place to ensure the safety of everyone in Northern Ireland.

"They cannot be seen to be urging social distancing on one hand and practicing something else in public. But with policing it's always a case of you're damned if you do and damned if you don't. There's no doubt this will be a challenge, as a lot of Covid-19 situations have been, but wider society will expect respect to be shown.

"We also have to remember that, whatever your view on the individual involved, this is still a grieving family and we want to see policing of the crowds as proportionate and appropriate.

"I have been to several funerals in the past few months of family friends where social distancing regulations have been abided by.

"That's what the regulations say and while they may change in due course, it needs to be remembered that they are still in place.

"As a Policing Board I'm certain we will look again at all the issues that have arisen due to Covid-19 when regulations end."

While the PSNI said it does not comment on procedural matters, it's understood Sinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly has already met with police chiefs to discuss potential arrangements for the funeral to take place.

No further details on those arrangements have yet been made public.