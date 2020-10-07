Covid rules 'breach' at Glengormley care home to be probed by police

Probe: An alleged breach of rules at Glenabbey Manor is to get underway

Police and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust have launched a joint investigation into a Co Antrim care home over an alleged Covid-19 breach.

The probe centres on Glenabbey Manor in Glengormley, which is owned and managed by Runwood Homes.

It comes five months after a report that 14 residents at the care home had died of coronavirus-related symptoms.

While the nature of the specific allegations remains unclear, the Trust said the investigation is not linked to the deaths, which occurred during the first phase of the pandemic.

The Trust added that placements in the home were suspended on September 4 as a precaution and "in accordance with the Adult Safeguarding Operating Procedures", but had resumed again from October 1.

The investigation is being carried out by the PSNI's Public Protection Branch in conjunction with the Northern Trust.

The Trust said the safety of the 41 residents in the home is their "absolute priority".

It added: "We have put in place a rolling programme of visits to the home, along with individual reviews, in order to satisfy ourselves that the standards of care are what we would expect.

"We have also contacted the relatives of residents to inform them of the position".

The Trust also confirmed that a separate Serious Adverse Incident (SAI) investigation has been started as a result of "a number of serious concerns" which were raised over "inappropriate behaviour in breach of Covid-19 legislation" at the care home.

The spokesperson added: "As this is an active police investigation and the SAI investigation is ongoing, we will not be making any further comment at this stage. It is important to emphasise, however, that the SAI investigation is not an investigation into deaths which occurred in Glenabbey Manor during the Covid-19 surge phase."

A spokesperson for Runwood Homes told the BBC: "We are working closely with the Northern HSC Trust in respect of an investigation relating to Glenabbey Manor Care Home, and we are fully cooperating with all agencies involved to evidence the continued high standards of care expected at the service.

"Glenabbey Manor has welcomed several quality monitoring visits, as well as an RQIA (Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority) inspection, which have all been positive; a testament to the continued high standard of care delivery at the home.

"We thank the management and staff for their ongoing professionalism, and residents and families for their continuous support, at this time and throughout the pandemic."

Glengormley Alliance councillor Julian McGrath said: "The launching of this investigation is deeply worrying, for residents and their families. However, only an investigation can find answers for those same people as to if the home breached the Covid regulations.

"With the joint investigation now launched, it would be inappropriate to comment any further. However, tribute must be paid to those relatives and members of staff who have raised concerns, and I hope the investigation finds the answers needed to bring comfort to them."