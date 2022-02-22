Covid testing for NI in doubt after PM ends all restrictions

Free lateral flow and PCR tests will end on April 1 in England as Swann vows to review policy here

The future of Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 testing programme is in doubt as free lateral flow and PCR tests are to be scrapped in England in April.

It emerged yesterday that lateral flow tests (LFTs) are being rationed, and packs, which contain seven tests each, are only available to order from the government website every 72 hours.

It is not known whether this is due to increased demand for the tests ahead of availability being scaled back or whether it is down to a lack of funding for the scheme.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced all Covid restrictions will end in England on Thursday and the mass testing programme will cease on April 1.

Free testing will be targeted at the most vulnerable, Mr Johnson said, as he outlined the government’s Living With Covid plan for England.

While Northern Ireland does not have to take the same approach, the mass testing programme has been funded throughout the pandemic by Westminster.

This means it is likely that Northern Ireland would be expected to fund its own mass testing programme from April 1 — a situation that is made even more difficult in the absence of a functioning executive.

Last night, Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association’s Northern Ireland Council, said LFTs continue to play a vital role in keeping the public safe from the virus.

He also said they are important in ensuring the health service can function.

“It is important that we try and get staff back to work, particularly in the health service,” he said.

“It is only by testing that we can identify positive cases early, get them in isolation as soon as possible, and stop the infection spreading throughout all staff.

“We are really struggling to maintain services at the moment due to the amount of infection in the community.”

Alliance Party MLA Paula Bradshaw, a member of the Stormont health committee, said: “It is so important that we maintain full access to both types of testing for the foreseeable future.

“There are 16,000 recorded tests performed a day here, plus many more that are not uploaded to the website.

“Imagine if access to testing was curtailed at this point in the pandemic?

“The importance of testing is to reduce community transmission and with the hospitals treating nearly 360 patients at present, we should not be removing any intervention that protects people and our health service.”

The Department of Health last night said it will “carefully consider” the plans for England and its implications for Northern Ireland, but reiterated that “no decisions have been taken on any changes to test and trace” here.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “My department continues to keep all aspects of the Covid-19 test and trace programme in Northern Ireland under review to ensure it remains proportionate and effective.

“Our key priorities for testing include ensuring that it is prioritised for those who need it most. It is also imperative that we have appropriate contingency planning in place, with flexible testing capability which can be rapidly deployed to respond to any future variants or seasonal surges.

“Robust surveillance systems must also be maintained, to ensure any new developments in the pandemic are swiftly detected.

“Keeping the public safe, in particular those at highest risk of severe illness, will continue to be at the centre of our considerations.

“Any policy changes will be informed by the latest clinical and scientific advice and consideration of the Covid situation in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Swann and Finance Minister Conor Murphy have held talks with the UK Government over future funding of the Covid response in Northern Ireland.

At the weekend, ministers from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales wrote a joint letter to Michael Gove, minister for intergovernmental relations, expressing fears that funding for testing was about to be cut.

They wrote: “The pandemic is not over yet and Covid continues to represent a significant threat.

“We must be fully prepared for future waves and we must all be assured that the resources that remain in place, or that could be stood up at short notice, are sufficient.”

Meanwhile, Covid boosters are to be offered to people aged 75 and over and anyone over the age of 12 who is immunocompromised in the coming months in response to waning immunity.