Covid travel passports issued now without date restrictions

Anyone who wants a COVIDCert NI certificate for travel is free to apply for one right now

More than 220,000 international Covid travel ‘passports’ have been issued to people in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has revealed.

The foreign travel certificates are now issued without any date restrictions and now automatically renew once they expire.

If you are planning a holiday overseas at any time over the next 12 months, the advice is to apply now at nidirect.gov.uk, ahead of any holiday season rush.

Dr Eddie O’Neill said: “Given the very strong demand for the certificates in the summer, we had to limit applications to prioritise those who were about to head off for their holidays.

“Such date restrictions no longer apply — anyone who wants a COVIDCert NI certificate is free to apply for one right now. If you intend to travel abroad at any point in the next 12 months, you should apply as soon as possible.

“I can also confirm that the certificates in the COVIDCert NI app now auto renew, without users having to take any further action. Renewed pdf certificates can also be accessed via your nidirect account online.”

Meanwhile, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has been told to advise schools on the steps they need to take during Covid-related staff shortages. The Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC) said some schools are having to send pupils home as there are no teachers available to teach them.

The NITC has called on the Department of Education and the Public Health Agency to publish any evidence that supports their position that schools remain safe.

Justin McCamphill, secretary of the NITC and NASUWT national official for Northern Ireland, said: “NITC is alarmed that the levels of Covid in schools have contributed significantly to schools being unable to source enough substitute teachers.”

Mr McCamphill said the Education Authority had emailed all substitute teachers appealing for teachers to make themselves available for work in special schools.

“This is unprecedented and highlights the seriousness of the problem,” he added.

Mr McCamphill said some mainstream schools are having to send pupils home as there are no teachers available to teach them.

Earlier this week, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation said the incidence of Covid-19 in the 5-19 age group is running at 43% of new cases each day.

The Department of Education and the PHA were contacted for comment.

Yesterday, four new deaths linked to Covid-19 and 1,051 further cases were announced by officials.

Twenty-nine virus-linked deaths have been recorded during the past seven days, the same figure as the week before.

Over the past seven days 8,582 people have tested positive, down from 9,017 the week before.

As of yesterday morning, 357 inpatients with Covid-19 were in Northern Ireland’s hospitals — down from 390 a week ago.

The figures show 35 people are currently in intensive care, an increase of two from Wednesday’s figure.

Yesterday more than 50,000 Covid cases were recorded in the UK for the first time since July.