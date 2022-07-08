Covid treatments for most at risk expanded as 20 more deaths confirmed

Twenty deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the latest weekly update.

Latest figures published today by NISRA show reveal that as of July 1, 2022 a total of 4,684 Covid related deaths have occurred here.

Almost 70% (3,263) took place in hospital, with just over a fifth (986) occurring in care homes.

Slightly less than 10% (435) happened at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes in the week ending July 1, 2022 was 347.

That marks an increase of 25 compared to the previous week and 65 more than the five year average of 282.

Over 75s accounted for 73.9% of the 4,674 Covid 19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 1 July 2022.

Meanwhile the roll out of Covid19 treatments for high-risk people in Northern Ireland has been expanded.

The most vulnerable people here have been able to avail of medication which neutralises the threat posed by the virus since December 2021.

It includes a Monoclonal Antibody treatment at a Trust Outpatient COVID-19 centre and an oral antiviral medicine to take at home.

The health minister said it’s “very encouraging” that over 4,000 patients in NI have so far benefited the “ground-breaking” treatments.

“The expanded roll-out of treatments to eligible patients in the community provides an additional layer of support for the most vulnerable in society,” Robin Swann said.

The recent publication of an independent advisory group report has led to more patient groups being able to benefit from new medicine.

However Mr Swann warned it is not a substitute for being immunised.

“The vaccination programme remains our first line of defence against COVID-19,” he said.

“However these treatments have an important role in lowering the risk of severe illness and death and reducing the numbers being admitted to hospital.

“This will help ease the pressures on the health service during this challenging time.”

The Department of Health strongly recommends that everyone who is in a group that may be eligible for a COVID-19 treatment should obtain rapid lateral flow tests to keep at home in case they become symptomatic.

Chief Pharmaceutical Officer Cathy Harrison has commended the clinical teams in HSC Trusts who have worked “exceptionally hard” to identify and deliver over 4,000 treatments to the highest risk patients in Northern Ireland.

“I would urge anyone in a highest risk group to familiarise themselves with the up to date information on testing and available treatments to ensure they can quickly access suitable treatments following a positive result,” he added.