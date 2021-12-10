Covid vaccine certificates: Option to select positive PCR test added to app

Scroll down for information on how to access the Covid certificate

Those using the Covid vaccine certificate on their phone will be able to add in a positive PCR test to their digital pass, the Department of Health has announced.

They also revealed those who cannot receive a Covid-19 vaccine on medical grounds can apply for an exemption certificate over the phone.

They said from Friday those who tested positive for Covid-19 following a PCR test in the last 30-180 days can prove this officially.

From Monday, enforcement around the digital Covid certificate will come into effect. The policy has been in place since November 29, requiring people to show the pass, their vaccine card or a negative lateral flow result in order to access a range of settings including nightclubs and other indoor hospitality.

The department said those who have downloaded and activated their certificate on the COVIDCertNI app will be able to add the PCR test.

“Individuals who have already activated the travel certificate in their COVIDCert NI app, and have had a positive PCR test in the 30 to 180 day timeframe, will be able to use the recovery certificate option from today,” they said.

“For anyone who hasn’t yet downloaded the app, or applied for a travel certificate, more information on how to get the app is available on NI Direct.

“Additionally, from today, anyone who cannot receive a Covid-19 vaccination on medical grounds can now apply for an exemption certificate.

“Applications can be made by calling the Covid Certification Service helpline on 0300 200 7814, (available Monday to Sunday from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm) and selecting Option 5 for Other Queries.

“Full details on the application process are published on NI Direct www.nidirect.gov.uk/covid-exemption-certificate.”

How to download the certificate?

People who have been vaccinated here can obtain certification by downloading the COVIDCert NI app.

From July people have already been been using it to travelling abroad but it was recently updated to allow users to hold a separate certificate for domestic use.

People who have already downloaded their certification for international travel will be given an option to activate their domestic certificate.

Those who have not ever applied for a certificate can apply for and download it from the NI Direct page.

That domestic certificate - in the form of a QR code - will scanned by venue staff using the separate COVIDCert Check NI app.

When activating your domestic certificate, you will also be asked to upload a selfie which will then be seen alongside the QR code each time you present your pass.

People who do not have smartphones will be able to apply for a paper version of the certificate by calling 0300 200 7814 between 08:00 and 20:00 GMT Monday to Sunday.

Those with a paper certificate will be required to show photo ID when presenting it to prove their identity.

Once identity checks have been completed, it may take up to 10 working days for the printed certificate to arrive, the NI Direct website says.

What do businesses have to do?

If you run a business or event in Northern Ireland which will be required to expect proof of vaccination, the process involves the use of the COVIDCert Check NI app on a smartphone or tablet.

The app allows QR codes from both the travel and domestic certificates to be scanned.

If the QR code is verified, the display will show a green screen containing a tick.

If the QR code is not verified, the display will show a red screen containing a cross.

Information gathered from those trying to enter the venue will be limited, with only a positive or negative indication of status, alongside the selfie which was uploaded by the person who downloaded the certificate for verification purposes.