Covid vaccine: Eligibility extended to over 45s as department apologises for 'IT glitch'

Northern Ireland's vaccination programme has been extended to those over 45 just hours after the Department of Health apologised for an "IT glitch" prematurely advised those in the age bracket to book a vaccine.

The department has extended vaccines to another age group after guidance on Tuesday night appeared on its website showing those in the 45-49 age group were eligible.

People in the 45-49 age bracket can now book to have their jab at a vaccination centre or participating community pharmacy.

In a Tweet on Tuesday evening a spokesperson said they wanted to clarify that the vaccination eligibility criteria would be extended on Wednesday.

"Watch this space," they advised.

There was widespread confusion on social media as word spread the scheme may have been extended.

Peter Donaghy said on Twitter: "It appears that 45-49 year olds have been removed from the vaccine eligibility list. That is extremely bad form."

Others complained the website was "not working".

"Must have forgot to update the software," said another Twitter user.

Those in the 45-49 age group who tried to book a vaccine on Tuesday night were advised: "Unfortunately, you are not eligible to book a Covid-19 vaccination online. Your age group has not been invited for the Covid-19 vaccination yet. You will be able to book your vaccination when you are invited to do so. Thank-you for your patience during this time."

Earlier on Tuesday, Health Minister Robin Swann indicated the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme could be extended to those aged over 40 in Northern Ireland within days.

Mr Swann said he hopes the programme will move to the next age cohort this week, dependent on vaccine supplies.

Those aged 50 and over and some people with health conditions are among those who can currently book a vaccination.

"We'll look at our management systems to see uptake of the current age cohorts as well before we make that decision, but I would hope to be making that announcement within the next week," Mr Swann said.