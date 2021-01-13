Covid vaccine jab ‘doesn’t mean it’s party time in Northern Ireland,' warns chief medic Michael McBride

Chief medic says inoculated may pass on infection as former virus sufferers are assured they will be included in rolloutFoster slams ‘selfish’ employers who make staff go to work unnecessarily as talks due on enforcing rules for shops

People who have received the Covid-19 vaccine have been warned by Northern Ireland’s top medic that it’s not party time.

Even if you have received your jab, you must stick to the strict lockdown rules, Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride urged.

“Please do not assume it’s party time, it’s not,” he said.

Dr McBride said there is no evidence to prove people who have had the jab cannot pass the virus on to others.

He added that expectations that restrictions will be lifted on February 6 — when a review is planned — are “optimistic in the extreme”.

Meanwhile, Arlene Foster has slammed “selfish” business owners who insist employees to go to work when they could be working from home.

The First Minister said: “That’s quite a selfish spirit I have to say, and it’s not going to help us to beat the virus and keep people safe.”

Elsewhere, health bosses here said they had no plans to delay giving the vaccine to people who have already had the virus. They were speaking after officials in the Republic said vaccination of people who have already had Covid-19 may be delayed there.