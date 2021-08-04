Covid vaccines to be offered to those aged 16 and 17 in Northern Ireland after JCVI recommendation

A further 1,082 new cases have been recorded by the Department of Health. Photo: Jacob King/Reuters

Those aged 16 and 17 in Northern Ireland will be able to receive a Covid-19 vaccination as early as this week.

Teenagers in that age group will be offered the Pfizer vaccine, following a recommendation by The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

On Wednesday afternoon the JCVI recommended that Covid-19 vaccine first doses be provided to all 16 and 17 year olds.

The recommendation will be implemented in Northern Ireland according to the Department of Health.

Currently, vaccines are offered only to those over-12s who have underlying conditions or live with others who are at risk.

From this Friday, NI’s regional vaccination centres will be providing walk-in Pfizer first jabs for 16 and 17 year olds.

For those in this age group who prefer to book, an online booking platform will be available in the coming days.

The pop-up walk-in vaccination clinics being held across NI will also provide Pfizer first doses to 16 and 17 year olds from Friday.

ID and proof of date of birth will be required when attending a regional vaccination centre or walk-in vaccination clinic for the jabs.

Health Minister Robin Swann stated: “I welcome the latest advice from JCVI and have asked my officials to ensure it is fully implemented in Northern Ireland as quickly as possible.

“When formulating advice in relation to childhood immunisations, JCVI has consistently held that the main focus of its decision should be the benefit to children and young people themselves, weighed against any potential harms from vaccination to children and young people.

“JCVI are an independent, expert Committee who have thoroughly assessed a wide range of evidence. It is important that we continue to follow their advice.”

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood welcomed the move, tweeting: “Good news. A sensible step to ensure all our young people are equipped to fight this virus.”

Sinn Fein’s Colm Gildernew said: "I welcome today's announcement that the COVID-19 vaccine programme will be extended to include 16 and 17 year-olds.

"From Friday, 16 and 17 year-olds will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine without appointment at the regional vaccine centres and pop-up vaccine clinics.

"This further roll-out of the vaccine will mean that more people can get a jab, protecting themselves and protecting others in the process.

"The roll-out of the vaccine, together with an effective find, test, trace, isolate and support system, is our best fightback against COVID."

Alliance’s Paula Bradshaw said the announcement of the extension should prompt other age groups to be prioritised for vaccination.

“The Irish Government has long been vaccinating from age 16 upwards and will soon move to age 12, there is now little doubt the rest of the UK is heading in that direction too,” said Ms Bradshaw.

“This means preparations must be made to offer vaccines easily and reliably to everyone aged 12 and upwards in Northern Ireland. The very reason the JCVI has recommended reducing the age now is to limit school distribution, but since schools return earlier in Northern Ireland that only means we have to move faster.

“It is essential we improve vaccine uptake among all younger age groups as swiftly as possible, as vaccination is the way out of constant restrictions and disruption.”