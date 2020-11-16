Covid victim 'gentle giant' Tony Doherty laid to rest within weeks of parents

Tragic: The funeral of hospital porter Tony Doherty at St Patrick’s, Banbridge

Mask-wearing mourners came together to shoulder the coffin of Covid-19 victim Tony Doherty at Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Banbridge on Saturday.

Mr Doherty, who was in his 50s, worked as a porter for the Belfast Health Trust at the city's Royal Victoria Hospital.

He was the third member of his family to die from coronavirus in recent weeks.

His parents, who lived in Belfast, died within three days of each other in the last fortnight.

Mr Doherty's mother Angela died on October 29, while his father Owen passed away just three days later.

It's understood all three passed away in hospital.

Described by friends on social media as "a big gentle giant", tributes were also paid to Mr Doherty by former colleagues in the hospital.

Jim Brady posted: "I worked with Tony for over 15 years in the Royal then the Belfast Trust.

"He was a dedicated worker and a great guy full of fun never let the team down in the old post room then in the portering team.

"During major incidents he never declined any request I asked of him.

"God bless and RIP."

Mr Doherty is survived by his wife Deborah, son Conor, and his brothers Owen, Stephen, Kieran and sister Sinead.