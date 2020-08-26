Craigavon Area Hospital's two Covid clusters 'shows fragile state of NHS'

Health Minister Robin Swann says no stone will be left unturned in dealing with two Covid-19 clusters at Craigavon Area Hospital.

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust confirmed yesterday that five patients have tested positive for the virus on the Haematology ward, where some cancer patients are treated.

One further in-patient was also identified, the trust said.

In total 12 patients on the ward have been tested.

One member of staff working on the ward also tested positive while three close staff contacts are self-isolating as a precaution.

The ward is now closed to admission and visiting restricted while the families of patients are being contacted.

"Trust staff are working closely with the Public Health Agency to manage the situation and the safety of both patients and staff remains a priority," a statement said.

Earlier it emerged that 20 members of staff at the hospital were self-isolating after three colleagues working in the Respiratory Emergency Department tested positive for Covid-19.

"Staff in the Emergency Department wear full personal protective equipment when treating patients therefore we do not believe there is any risk to patients at this time," the trust said.

The hospital said its Emergency Department remains open but urged people "only to attend if there is no other alternative".

Craigavon treated the highest number of Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland during the height of the pandemic.

Speaking at the Covid-19 press conference the Health Minister warned that Northern Ireland is still "walking a tightrope" in dealing with Covid-19.

Mr Swann said he was being kept up to date about the Craigavon outbreak which he says illustrated that the virus "does not discriminate against individuals and places of work".

He added it was vitally important to protect the NHS workforce and patients as the number of cases picks up ahead of the annual flu season.

"There will be no stone left unturned in regards to the work being done there because it is vitally important, as we've said throughout this pandemic that we protect our workforce and patients," he said.

"No-one is immune to this virus, there is no workplace that should not be paying due attention to the guidance that is laid down. It does go to show the fragile situation that our health service is in, especially while we start to re-engage and start some of our other services."

Mr Swann said the proper use of PPE and following guidance was crucial.

"It is vitally important we get our health service provision right so we can open as much of our services as quickly and as safely as possible."

He added: "It is about preparing for the worst but working for the best."

When asked about previous clusters identified within the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area and Antrim and Newtownabbey police stations, Mr Swann said various agencies "had moved very quickly" to ensure anyone who needed access to testing and advice received that as soon as possible.

"That's one of the strengths we are seeing through our 'Test, trace, protect' system that is working and people in Northern Ireland are engaging well with it so we can break the chains of infection," he added.

Health Minister Robin Swann at yesterday’s Press conference in Parliament Buildings, Stormont

The UUP MLA also addressed concerns around the "problem of message fatigue" and that the public is becoming "fed up" with hearing and following the Covid-19 advice.

He highlighted the need to rebuild the health service, keep schools open and vital parts of society functioning.

"This is a time for cool heads and resolute action. The public health advice on fighting Covid-19 is still as vital today as it ever was. It still is literally a matter of life or death. As I have said many times, complacency is the enemy."

Mr Swann warned that Northern Ireland was facing a "potentially very difficult winter" and said testing and tracking the virus would be crucial.

No further deaths due to the virus were reported by the Department of Health yesterday, while 47 new cases were confirmed.

Mr Swann said there was no particular geographical centre to the new cases but there had been a number in Belfast.

The total number of positive cases is now 6,823. There are currently ten Covid-19 patients in hospital, one of whom is in intensive care. There are also 12 active outbreaks in care homes.

Mr Swann said the low number of Covid-19 related hospital admissions in Northern Ireland should not lead to a "false sense of security".

The minister also hailed the success of the Department of Health's StopCOVID NI app which he says has been downloaded more than 300,000 times while 237 exposure notifications have been issued to those in close proximity with someone who had tested positive.

Mr Swann was joined yesterday by Dr Thelma Craig, a respiratory consultant at the Mater Hospital in Belfast, who has looked after up to 500 people with coronavirus.

She said: "There is a more rapid turnaround test that we do have available which gives a result in a few hours.

"We have to limit that because there is only a certain amount of that at present to prioritise cases in hospital and intensive care.

"I am aware that there is a saliva test which potentially may be useful but these tests would have to be rigorously looked at to make sure that they are appropriate and safe."

