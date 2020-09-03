Craigavon hospital safe for public amid coronavirus clusters, says Trust chief

People should not fear seeking medical treatment from a Co Armagh hospital where there have been three Covid outbreaks, a health trust chief has said.

Shane Devlin, chief executive of the Southern Trust, yesterday moved to reassure patients and visitors that Craigavon Area Hospital is "safe" and "fully functioning" after a series of coronavirus clusters had been identified.

The latest was detected at a general medical ward - Ward 3 South - on Tuesday after a single patient and one staff member tested positive, prompting a further 11 hospital workers to self-isolate. It comes after two clusters at the hospital last week in the haematology ward and the emergency department.

A total of 14 patients on the ward have tested positive for the virus, while 16 staff members are self-isolating after testing positive.

The three clusters now mean over 50 staff members are in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, all new admissions to the haematology ward have been suspended.

Hospital visits have been suspended from yesterday, with a review to be carried out in the next week.

Visits may still take place in end-of-life circumstances and partners of pregnant women giving birth.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph Mr Devlin said his message to the public is that the situation in the ED is "pretty much back to normal", urging anyone who may need medical attention to come to the hospital.

The chief executive said that that situation is controlled and he is "content in terms of the safety of the (haematology) ward".

"Again our message to the public is that we've limited that ward and we are content in terms of the safety of that ward, and any patient which remains an in-patient remains well."

He added that those patients who have tested positive are "fine" in terms of their covid symptoms, while the "vast majority" of staff cases are asymptomatic.

The Trust chief added that all staff members - including office employees - across the Craigavon site are now wearing fluid-resistant face shields as an added precaution.

"We are a safe hospital if people need care, there should still access care.

"The message is that we are a fully functioning hospital. If you need our help, then please seek our help," he said.