Creative Thea a YouTube hit with arts and crafts video during coronavirus lockdown in Northern Ireland

A Co Down girl has come up with a creative way of using crafts to keep her fellow pupils entertained during the lockdown.​

Thea McArdle, from Laurencetown, has made a video showing how to craft butterflies using the cardboard tubes from toilet rolls.

The five-year-old's video - which has been uploaded to YouTube Kids - has been shared online by her primary school, St Colman's Bann.

Thea's mum Lyndsay (34) said her daughter, who is in primary one, was keen to share her love of arts and crafts with her class mates.

"Thea's always watching art tutorials and says, 'Mummy can I do one', so we just thought that we would. We did it and sent to her school's website just so the wee ones can see it as well," she said.

"The kids are sending in pictures of what they're doing, so it was just for the others to see what's going on.

"I'm sure the house will be full of toilet roll butterflies from now on!"

Lyndsay, who also has another daughter, Connie (2) and is stepmum to Jamie (17), said Thea's principal was delighted that pupils were using their time away from school to engage in creative learning. It's also a welcome distraction from the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

"What's happening now is completely out of my control and I'm trying to keep these ones occupied and entertained," said Lyndsay.

"Thea does love all her arts and crafts and because she is five so much of learning is all in the arts and crafts at this stage. So it's just good to keep her busy and keep her active and stop her from being bored."

Lyndsay said she had been going to her job as a car salesperson as normal until the Prime Minister's announcement on Monday.

"From today I haven't been at work and we've been told that's it for the next three weeks," she said.

"Thea's been off school a full week and the other thing we've done is buy her a diary so we're going to do a journal and every day write a note of all that we've been up to.

"My mum's a primary school teacher so she's given us lots of activities. She's keeping me right in what to do."