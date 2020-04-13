Daughter's tribute as 'wonderful dad' Larry McManus, who lost his fight against coronavirus, is laid to rest

Distancing: Undertakers in protective suits at the funeral of Larry McManus

The daughter of one of Northern Ireland's oldest coronavirus victims has spoken of the pain at the "terrible virus" that took her father's life.

Larry McManus (93) was laid to rest in Enniskillen after 10 members of his family formed a guard of honour at Cross Cemetery.

Undertakers John McKeegan and Brendan Hynes, dressed in their protective suits, wheeled his remains along a narrow path to the family plot.

Daughter Valerie Trotter told The Impartial Reporter: "I feel empty. I just wish it was something else that took him and not this terrible virus. We understand why we can't have a proper funeral service but it's just so difficult for the family."

Valerie explained that she and her sisters Audrey Carson and Dorothy McManus had to wait 48 hours to find out if their father had died from coronavirus.

"We got the call from the hospital when the test results came back and it has been terrible ever since," she added.

"I thought to myself that he had it, it was in the back of my mind, but it's still a shock."

Mr McManus died of Covid-19 last Wednesday having also been diagnosed with double pneumonia.

Valerie added: "He was a wonderful father and grandfather.

"He was just the best and couldn't do enough for you.

"He was always there at times of trouble; he was there for us, each and every one of us."