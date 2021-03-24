Dealing with Covid has taken me to a dark place: Swann

Health Minister Robin Swann has said dealing with the devastation and destruction caused by Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has taken him to a "dark place".

The UUP MLA has revealed that while he was happy to take the health portfolio when the Assembly returned in January last year, he originally believed he would only be in the post for a few months.

The admission came during a UTV documentary, Unlocking the Virus, which aired last night and told the stories of people who battled the virus, the staff on the frontline for the past year and the experts who have been keeping the public informed throughout the pandemic.

Mr Swann was asked to recount the moment he learned that Covid-19 had claimed its first victim in Northern Ireland and describe the toll it has taken on him.

"I was attending a UK drugs and alcohol summit in Glasgow, I was over there with the chief medical officer (CMO) and some other officials," he explained.

"I had just got up to deliver my address on behalf of what we were doing in Northern Ireland when I saw the CMO get his phone, get up, he left the table, followed by everyone else and at that point I knew we had the message we were expecting.

"Going back to, I suppose putting things into perspective, January 11 was the Saturday that the Assembly sat to reappoint.

"Our party executive sat that morning and made the decision we were going back into the Executive, there wasn't a large timescale between us as a party making the decision we were going back and actually the Assembly meeting to appoint ministers.

"When it came to us actually taking health as a party and me being offered the opportunity, from a family circumstance - from what our youngest, our son went through, in regards to open heart surgery at 12 weeks, being in the Royal Children's Hospital for the first 13 months of his life - when I had the opportunity to do something for the health service, to give back, my party leader Steve Aiken came to me and asked me would I take up the role for a number of months until things got settled down.

"I said I would, unfortunately those couple of months led into a global pandemic."

Mr Swann said he first realised the potential scale of the threat posed by Covid-19 during a Cobra meeting when he was told the virus was 80% transmissable with a 1% mortality rate.

"I do numbers and I remember getting that briefing and scribbling it down on the corner of the paper, the population of Northern Ireland, 80% transmissibility, 1% mortality, took me to a figure of 15,000 people," he said.

"That was the worst-case scenario we could have been facing. At that point, there was a realisation we needed to do everything that we could."

He continued: "It took me to a dark place and the realisation of how much responsibility then was coming to my department, was coming to the professionals within it, that was coming to the health service as well."

Describing the restrictions that have been in place for most of the past 12 months as "draconian", Mr Swann said the results have proven they have been necessary.

However, he said he is optimistic that Northern Ireland will eventually be able to return to a new normal.