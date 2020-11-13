Death figures show country shouldn't be closed down, says DUP MP Ian Paisley

The average age of people whose deaths were linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland is 81 - five years higher than that reached by people dying from all other causes in 2020.

The figures emerged after analysis of deaths registered with the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

According to Nisra, 1,023 provisional deaths were recorded where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate as of October 30. The average age was 81.

Overall, from January 1 to October 30, 14,334 deaths were provisionally registered in Northern Ireland. Some 13,311 were not linked to Covid. The average age of these was 76.

DUP MP Ian Paisley said the statistics raised questions about our response to the Covid crisis.

But the Department of Health said any suggestion the health service was overreacting to the pandemic was groundless.

Mr Paisley said: "I have relatives in their 80s and higher, and thankfully they live - and they live well.

Statistics: DUP MP Ian Paisley called for a discussion about how we handle Covid

"The statistics do speak for themselves. If you look at respiratory diseases in Northern Ireland, there are as many people who died before Covid of respiratory diseases as died afterwards.

"The issue I think people lose sight of is whether this increases pressure on our NHS and increases the pressure on intensive care units.

"Obviously, if there is an uncontrolled outbreak, potentially it could, but that is the worst-case scenario.

"We are living and reacting as if we have the worst-case scenario, which we have not.

"It is incredibly costly. The NHS will tell you they have other things that they want to focus on, but this has become such a priority that attention is being directed at this.

"People are then almost too frightened to ask genuine questions, such as questions arising out of these statistics.

"Look, at no point am I saying this is an easy thing to tackle, but I think we need to have a mature discussion about it.

"We know it attacks people who are vulnerable and who are elderly and therefore we protect them more, but do you then close down the country as a result? No, you don't."

A Department of Health spokesperson said: "Covid-19 has been recognised around the world as a serious threat to public health. The global data on fatalities bears this out.

"Any suggestion that our health service is overreacting to the pandemic is groundless. It also does a disservice to the incredible work our frontline staff are doing.

"It is not the case that Covid cases are being prioritised ahead of other conditions. Patients are prioritised according to medical need.

"There have been growing numbers of Covid patients needing life-saving interventions in intensive care.

"Staffing resources have had to be redeployed from other parts of the heath service to increase intensive care capacity.

"Unfortunately, that has meant that some treatments and procedures for conditions that are not immediately life-threatening have had to be postponed.

"Every effort is being made to reschedule these as soon as possible."