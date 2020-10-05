Decision not to reopen Downe Hospital A&E as planned 'completely unacceptable'

The decision not to reopen Downe Hospital's Emergency Department has been branded "completely unacceptable" by local MP Chris Hazzard.

The Sinn Fein MP said the facility at the Downpatrick hospital was due to reopen by October 19, but this will now not go ahead.

A&E services at Downe were withdrawn during the Covid-19 emergency, but senior politicians said they had been assured the services would be restored.

In a statement the South Eastern Trust said it had "always been very clear that we would reopen the Downe ED (Emergency Department) when it is safe to do so".

However, the trust said it was still experiencing staffing issues.

"Since the end of July 2020, when we made our last statement, we have had further staffing challenges. Therefore, it is now clear that we are no longer able to fully restore the emergency services provided pre-Covid-19 at this time. However, the trust recognises the need to improve access to urgent and emergency care services for the local population in the Down area," the trust said.

It confirmed it would now open an Urgent Care Centre, operating Monday to Friday on an appointment only basis.

"The only way the trust is able to deliver a safe urgent and emergency care service in the Downe Hospital at this time, is to introduce an Urgent Care Centre," the trust said.

It said the situation would be kept under review.

Mr Hazzard said Health Minister Robin Swann had promised to consult rural communities before making changes to services.

"Yet today the Minister gave his approval for the South Eastern Trust to abandon plans to restore the A&E department at the Downe Hospital with no consultation with staff," he said.

“This is completely unacceptable and the Minister must immediately reverse this decision and begin a genuine consultation with the local community on the restoration of vital emergency services. This process can only be successful if it involves the local community, staff, trade unions and local political representatives so we can help meet the needs of the local area."

Mr Hazzard said he had written to Mr Swann and requested an urgent meeting.

Chris Hazzard

South Down MLA Colin McGrath said the local community "feel betrayed" by the decision.

“The Department of Health and trusts continue to prioritise big hospitals in urban centres where population numbers are dropping, favouring them over rural communities where population figures are increasing," the SDLP MLA said.

“The Downe Hospital and Daisy Hill which both serve the community that I represent were two of only four hospitals across the UK to lose services during Covid-19. In the North places like Lagan Valley and Whiteabbey have been favoured with upgrades to their provision.”

“The people of Down and Mourne will reflect that the downgrade of their 24 hour service Emergency Department a few years ago was temporary, the loss of coronary care a number of years ago was temporary. Now this move is being billed as temporary - a term that doesn’t sit easy with local people, given many years of broken promises.”

Mr McGrath called on Health Minister Robin Swann to pledge that the decision not to reopen the department would be temporary.

The Department of Health have been contacted in relation to this story.