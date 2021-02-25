Decision on whether essential workers should be priority in vaccination programme expected within two weeks

A decision on whether essential workers should be prioritised for the Covid vaccine is expected within the next two weeks.

Patricia Donnelly, the head of the local vaccination scheme, said the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) was debating the issue.

There have been growing calls for groups such as teachers to be prioritised in the rollout.

To date, the Department of Health has said it will not deviate from the JCVI’s advice, which currently recommends that healthcare workers and the most medically vulnerable members of society be prioritised.

The advice was updated this week to allow for adults with learning disabilities to get a jab,

It followed calls from broadcaster Jo Whiley, whose sister has a learning disability and is recovering from Covid-19, for the vaccine to be made available to people with a learning disability.

Speaking to the Assembly’s Health Committee yesterday morning, Ms Donnelly said: “The JCVI sets policy, and so far they have focussed on priority group one to nine.

“They have been debating the issue of essential workers… and we are expecting that the JCVI will report in the next week or two about their debate and their advice on essential workers.”

She also responded to concerns over the uptake of the vaccine by clinical extremely vulnerable (CEV) people, reiterating advice that it was not yet considered safe for those people to return to work.

DUP MLA Pam Cameron, the deputy chair of the committee, said she was worried that only 36,000 CEV patients had received a vaccine, given that 200,000 people across Northern Ireland had been sent shielding letters.

Mrs Donnelly said there was concern among CEV patients about leaving their homes to attend vaccination clinics.

“What our trust colleagues would tell us is that, when invited, some of them (CEV patients) are very slow to come forward,” she added.

“Within my own family, we have a younger member who is very unwell with a very complex cancer, and I know she found it very difficult to come forward.

“Having shielded for a year, you don’t feel necessarily safe going out. You may not feel very well.

“What I’ve been advised is that it takes longer, so we have a steady number of individuals coming forward, and we understand they may need to think things through and they may need encouragement and confidence to do that, so that is definitely part of the issue.”

Responding to a query by People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll on complaints that employers were pressurising CEV staff to return to work after a first dose of the vaccine, Mrs Donnelly said the pre-existing shielding advice remained the same.

“I heard the chief medical officer give an answer to this very recently, and he said the guidance is very definitely that they continue to shield,” she explained.

“You have already heard me say that one dose will give you a degree of immunity.

“However, it takes some time to build up. It’s not until you have your second dose, and some time after that, that you will have the greatest levels of immunity.

“So, I think the advice is, if someone has been asked to shield, it is not considered that one dose would be sufficient to override that advice.”

The committee is to write to the Department of Health, asking it to improve the guidance available for the public with regards to CEV people.

Mrs Donnelly also spoke of the expectation that vaccine supplies would increase next month, enabling an expansion of the immunisation scheme.

A mass vaccination centre is to be opened at the SSE Arena in Belfast in April.

Mrs Donnelly said the South Eastern and Belfast trusts had been working together to set up the facility.

Under the plans, the two trusts’ hospital vaccination centres will be collapsed, with patients from both trusts going to the new facility instead.