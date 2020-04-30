Deirdre Hargey in pledge over deliveries for vulnerable in NI during coronavirus pandemic

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said there will be "a positive announcement" in the coming days on supermarket deliveries for vulnerable people. (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said there will be "a positive announcement" in the coming days on supermarket deliveries for vulnerable people.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where supermarkets do not have access to a database that would enable them to offer the elderly and vulnerable priority online delivery slots.

The situation means that some of the most vulnerable here are being disadvantaged in comparison to those elsewhere in the UK - more than a month after the lockdown started.

Ms Hargey told Stormont's daily Covid-19 briefing that the fact that Northern Ireland had 350 individual health databases, compared to one in England, had made it harder to make the arrangements.

She said work was ongoing with retailers to ensure an improved online shopping system for vulnerable people.

"Our role is to support people through this crisis, making sure people get the help and support they need," she said.

Ms Hargey explained a number of data measures needed to be resolved to move ahead and said her department would speak with the Information Commissioner's Office about this.

"It is our responsibility to alleviate the stress people may be feeling as a result of pressures," she added.

The minister also revealed that more than 80,000 vulnerable people had received shielding letters from GPs, more than twice the initial estimate.

Meanwhile, a total of 34,000 food parcels have now been distributed since the outbreak began and arrangements are in place to help people who cannot leave their homes with prescriptions and other needs.

Ms Hargey said Stormont's discretionary support service had also received more than 10,000 calls each day.