Delays in treatment for stroke patients in Northern Ireland blamed on Covid pandemic

Only one in 10 received a potentially lifesaving treatment in June this year in Northern Ireland, new figures reveal

Only one in 10 stroke patients in Northern Ireland received a potentially lifesaving treatment in June this year, it can be revealed. (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Only one in 10 stroke patients in Northern Ireland received a potentially lifesaving treatment in June this year, it can be revealed.

According to Health & Social Care Board figures, 10% of patients suffering from ischaemic stroke in June received thrombolysis when it was deemed clinically appropriate.

On average, only one in eight such patients received the clot-busting drug between April and June this year. The figures have also highlighted variations in the number of people who received thrombolysis depending on the hospital they attended.

In June, 5% of suitable stroke patients received the treatment in the Belfast Trust, compared to 15% in the Northern Trust.

Meanwhile, in April, 8% of patients in the Northern Trust received thrombolysis compared to 15% in the Southern Trust.

Around 85% of all strokes are due to a blockage cutting off the blood supply to the brain, known as an ischaemic stroke.

The blockage can be caused by a blood clot forming in the brain or by a blood clot moving through the blood stream from another part of the body.

Some people with ischaemic stroke are eligible for a clot-busting treatment - thrombolysis - which can break down and disperse a clot, reducing the damage to the brain and even save the life of a critically ill patient.

However, for it to have best effect, it needs to be given within four and a half hours of stroke symptoms beginning.

According to the Department of Health targets, health trusts must ensure that at least 15% of patients with confirmed ischaemic stroke receive thrombolysis treatment, where clinically appropriate, by March next year.

Barry Macaulay, Director at the Stroke Association in Northern Ireland, said: "It is encouraging that, overall, people affected by stroke in Northern Ireland have continued to receive the clot-busting drug thrombolysis at a similar rate despite the immense pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic on our health service.

"This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our stroke care professionals.

"However, even before the pandemic, we knew that there is unacceptable variation in the numbers of patients who receive this treatment in Northern Ireland - from 9% in some hospitals to 27% in others.

"That's why it's vital that the Department of Health urgently progress with the long-awaited reform of stroke services to ensure all stroke patients across Northern Ireland have equal access to this treatment, as well as the recommended levels of stroke rehabilitation and support.

"Reforming Northern Ireland's stroke services will save lives, reduce disability and help more people to get the treatment and support they need to rebuild their lives after stroke."

A spokeswoman from the Health and Social Care Board said performance was affected by the pandemic. She added: "There was a dip in performance in some Trust areas in the period April to June 2020 which was predominantly a result of delays by those experiencing a stroke presenting with symptoms during the pandemic."

She said a publicity campaign was launched as a result to encourage anyone with stroke symptoms to attend hospital.