Delight for Q Radio presenter Jordan Humphries as she meets up with good friend for first time since coronavirus lockdown

Q Radio presenter Jordan Humphries (28) said she was delighted to meet up with her good friend Stacey Irvine (29), a photographer, and her dog Harper, in the garden of Stacey's east Belfast home.

"It was the first time we'd seen each other since the lockdown was enforced so I was very happy," said Jordan, who is from Lisburn.

"We would normally meet up two or three times a week, therefore it's been very strange not seeing her at all since the beginning of March.

"I'm also crazy about her black Labrador Harper and I have to say she was pretty spaced out to see me again yesterday after so long. Stacey and I have been staying in touch by text, FaceTime and Zoom but nothing beats meeting up in person, even if it meant staying two metres apart in the garden."

She added: "Nothing beats real human interaction, but it was very hard not to give her a big hug."

Jordan Humphries with Harper yesterday

Jordan, who shares an apartment in Belfast with another friend, Debra Hill (26), an out-of-work actor, said the restrictions have allowed them to spend quality time together. "It has been really nice spending time together," she said.

Meanwhile, the breakfast show presenter said she can't wait to have a barbecue with her mum Fiona and dad Brian, adding that they celebrated her brother Jamie's 31st birthday on FaceTime yesterday.

"My parents were on holiday before the lockdown so we haven't actually seen each other since March 15," she said. "It's tough being apart."