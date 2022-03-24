Department of Health reveals general PCR testing for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland will cease in April

PCR testing for the majority of people in Northern Ireland with Covid-19 symptoms is to end from April 22, the Department of Health has announced.

The department also confirmed publicly accessible Covid-19 testing sites will close, with Health and Social Care Trusts continuing to provide the service in certain settings.

Health Minister Robin Swann said a more “targeted approach to testing” will be introduced on a phased basis from next month.

He said the policy will be kept under review during the period of transition up until the end of June.

Testing will continue for those receiving Covid-19 treatments and free lateral flow tests will also continue to be available for those who develop symptoms of Covid-19.

The department also confirmed lateral flow tests will be free of charge to those living in, working in or visiting a high risk setting such as a care homes until the end of June, with a review to take place after.

While PCR tests for most people with Covid symptoms, they will still be available to support the small group for whom it is recommended for clinical reasons.

Those with Covid symptoms after April 22 will be advised to use lateral flow devices to test instead of booking a PCR.

The department said they are continuing to encourage routine asymptomatic testing for those living, working and visiting health and social care settings including hospitals and care homes and other high risk settings in line with public health advice.

However, asymptomatic lateral flow testing for the wider population will cease, alongside asymptomatic workplace testing.

In schools, the department said routine asymptomatic testing will end at the Easter break in most educational settings, including mainstream schools, early learning and childcare, universities and further education colleges.

Asymptomatic testing in special schools will continue after Easter and will be kept under review and may continue after June.

Routine population contact tracing will be phased out between mid-April and the end of June.

Mr Swann said the changes to police around testing “reflects the new realities of the pandemic”.

“While the prevalence of the virus remains at a high level, the risk of serious illness has been significantly reduced - thanks in no small measure to our vaccination programme and the use of innovative Covid-19 treatments,” he said.

“The risk posed by the virus at the present time does not justify testing and isolating large swathes of the population at the levels that we have seen to date in the past two years.

“Test and trace will continue to have a key role and will be used in a more focused and targeted way to support and protect our most vulnerable.

“This will be kept under very close review and we will have contingency plans in place so that we can scale up should it be required.”

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride added: “We will continue throughout the transition phase to support and protect our most vulnerable.

“After these changes are introduced from 22 April, I would urge people to check on NI Direct if testing remains recommended for them - for example if they are eligible for new treatments.

“In the coming weeks, the Department will also be working to provide advice and support to those eligible for treatments.

“It is particularly important that those who are at higher risk of serious illness follow the guidance on getting tested.

“As the amount of testing across society reduces, our behaviour and actions have an even more important role in preventing transmission and keeping others safe.

“I urge everyone to continue to follow the public health guidance including continuing to wear a face covering in enclosed settings like public transport and when visiting hospitals and care homes.”