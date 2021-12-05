Department of Health set out latest Covid travel rules: Pre-departure tests will be needed for those coming into NI

The Department of Health has announced the latest rules on travel for Northern Ireland. (Pic: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

The Department of Health has released the latest travel restrictions for those travelling to Northern Ireland.

As part of the efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, from 4am on Tuesday anyone arriving in Northern Ireland will be required to take a pre-departure Covid test.

This applies to all those aged 12 and over, even if they have been fully vaccinated.

The Department has described this is a temporary measure that will be reviewed before December 20.

International travellers will need to provide a negative PCR or LFD test taken 48 hours before travelling, as well as a negative PCR test on or before day two after arrival.

From 4am on Monday, Nigeria will also been on the red list for international travel.

This means all passengers returning to Northern Ireland from Nigeria will be required to enter hotel quarantine upon arrival and isolate for 10 days,

Any travellers that have arrived from Nigeria in the last 10 days are also required to self-isolate, along with other members of the household.

They are also required to take a PCR test on day two and day eight, which shall be provided by NHS Test and Trace.

Other countries currently on the red list are; Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namiba, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The latest advice and rules on travel are available on the NI Direct website.