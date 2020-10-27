Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill 'delighted' to be back at work after spell of self-isolation

Michelle O'Neill was back behind her desk at Stormont on Monday after ending her two week period of self-isolation.

The deputy First Minister had been working from home since a family member had returned a positive test for Covid-19, although the Mid-Ulster MLA had returned a negative test herself.

She made her first appearance in two weeks when she spoke to media from her home town of Coalisland on Friday afternoon.

In a short video message posted online on Monday afternoon, Ms O'Neill said it was "great to be back here behind my desk as I come out of my period of self-isolation".

"I know how difficult it is, so solidarity to anyone that is self-isolating right now," she said.

"I also know how challenging it is for people financially to be able to self-isolate, so here in the Executive we will work to continue to support individuals as they self-isolate and to support workers and families and to support businesses at this very challenging time."

She completed her message by urging everyone in the community to "stay safe".

Health Minister Robin Swann and Finance Minister Conor Murphy remain absent from Stormont as they continue their own periods of self-isolation.

Both will be continuing their duties in their departments remotely.

Mr Swann announced last Thursday he had received notification on the track and trace app that he had been in close proximity to someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Mr Murphy, meanwhile, went into isolation on Friday after a close family member tested positive.

The UUP's East Antrim MLA John Stewart is currently absent from Stormont after testing positive for Covid-19 while DUP MLA Pam Cameron and UUP East Belfast MLA Andy Allen are also self-isolating for two weeks after receiving alerts via the track and trace app.

Sinn Fein MLA Orlaithi Flynn is also understood to be in a period of self-isolating.

And Independent Lagan Valley MLA Trevor Lunn announced last week that he would be starting a 14-day period of self-isolation.

Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin was due to return to the office on Monday after completing her 14-day isolation period.

She started isolating on October 11 after several family members returned positive tests. She returned a negative test.

Stormont Junior Minister Declan Kearney is the only Sinn Fein minister who has not had to enter a period of self-isolation, though business in the Assembly has continued as normal.