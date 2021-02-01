Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill self-isolating after close contact with positive Covid case

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is self isolating after a positive case in her home.

The Sinn Fein leaders said she would work from home "to continue to protect families, workers and to take us through this pandemic".

No other ministers are thought to be affected.

It is the second time Ms O'Neill has had to self-isolate.

She had another close contact alert back in October and was forced to work from home.

So too did her ministerial colleagues at the time Finance Minister Conor Murphy, Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin and the Health Minister Robin Swann.

Most recently the DUP's Edwin Poots caught the virus after a stay in hospital for emergency appendix surgery. He did not have any of the symptoms, however, it was then revealed he had a tumour on his right kidney.

A number of MLAs have also contracted the virus, or had to self-isolate.

DUP policing board member, MLA Mervyn Storey, is currently self-isolating after contracting the virus.

A spokesperson for The Executive Office added: “The requirement for the deputy First Minister to self-isolate does not impact on other Ministers or Executive Office staff.”