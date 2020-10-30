'Derogatory': Taxi driver insulted by support package

Michael McKinney has been unable to provide for his family

A taxi driver from Co Down has described a £1,500 support offer from Stormont as "derogatory and degrading".

It was announced by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon yesterday that a £19m support fund for taxi drivers and private coach and bus operators will be made available from November 9.

However, the one-off payment will provide a set amount of just £1,500 for each eligible taxi driver who has been available for work since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michael McKinney (37) from Bangor has been working as a taxi driver for the last 10 years and criticised the plan.

He currently drives a taxi for Value Cabs in Belfast on a self-employed basis but has been unable to provide for his wife Jennifer and sons Jack (15) and Matthew (11) due to the original lockdown and the four-week circuit breaker.

“I thought the offer was derogatory,” said Mr McKinney. “I didn’t get anything from the original self-employed help scheme either.

“I’m diabetic so when this all started I stayed at home for 14 weeks and didn’t get a penny.

“When the restrictions started easing and the bars and restaurants started to reopen it wasn’t brilliant and you were getting something that resembled a wage.

“You weren’t afraid of not being able to pay your bills every week, whereas now it’s a shambles out there.

“I don’t understand how a government can virtually get away with closing people’s businesses without supporting them.

“You can’t ask somebody to close without giving them the money they would earn. What would be the point in that?”

Mr McKinney outlined that his turnover in 2019 was £50,000 but his expenses were over £30,000.

After purchasing a new Mercedes through his employers in August, Mr McKinney repays £205 a week and he felt that Ms Mallon was “out of touch with our industry”.

He believes that taxi drivers should have been allowed to apply for the Small Business Grants Scheme of £10,000.

“My expenses are higher for my taxi than they would be if I rented a shop,” he explained.

“I understand people pay rates but my expenses are far higher than that. I don’t see why taxi drivers weren’t able to avail of the Small Business Grant.

“It has been a nightmare. My son hasn’t got full capacity in one of his lungs and my wife suffers from seasonal asthma so I take a risk every day going out of this house and possibly bringing something home.

“I’ve been left with no option but to do that.”

Commenting on the support for taxi drivers, Ms Mallon said she hoped that the £14m funding for taxi drivers, along with the £1.2m she had already put in place to waive fees for the renewal of taxi vehicle licenses, will enable drivers to continue to work.

“Over the last few months I have met representatives from these businesses and heard at first-hand how their lives and livelihoods have been affected,” she stated.

“I am therefore very pleased today to announce that a £19m support fund will open in the next few weeks.”

Commenting on the funding at yesterday’s Covid-19 briefing, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the taxi and coach sector had been “forgotten”.

“The taxi and the coach operators were a forgotten sector and for some time we have been asking for a scheme to come forward so we’re glad that eventually we do have a scheme,” she said.

“We know there is some disappointment out there among the sector that it doesn’t go far enough but we’ll keep that under review and we’ll work with the Infrastructure Minister.”

First Minister Arlene Foster added: “In terms of the taxi position, the Minister for Infrastructure brought forward a paper proposing the £1,500 payment to individual taxis.

“We had a good discussion around that and she still has £6m in reserve and of course we will keep all of this under review.”

Meanwhile, the proposed scheme for private bus and coach operators is intended to open in mid-November.

Subject to necessary approvals, this will provide an amount to each operator of £8,000 for the first vehicle and £4,450 for each additional vehicle. Payments to eligible operators will be capped at £100,000.

Ms Mallon said she hoped the funding will compensate for some of the losses incurred in recent months as a result of the pandemic.