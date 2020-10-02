Derry and Strabane hit by fresh restrictions in effort to blunt Covid-19 spike

Stormont acts over 'worrying' rise of virus in Derry and Strabane area

The Executive has introduced new controls in the north west to curb "a frightening increase" in Covid-19 levels.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill made the announcement as a further two deaths were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total to 581, while 250 new positive tests were reported.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council area has seen the highest increase by far, with a rate of over 320 cases per 100,000 people.

Mrs Foster also warned that with more than 70 coronavirus patients currently in hospital, the admission rate was doubling every nine days.

"We cannot allow that to continue. We do have an opportunity to turn back the tide of infection and we must seize this," she said.

Mrs O'Neill described the spike in cases in the north west as "particularly frightening" and said it was "crystal clear" that doing nothing was not an option.

The new restrictions for the Derry and Strabane area include:

Hospitality venues will only open for takeaways, delivery and outdoor dining.

Hotels will only provide services to residents and those who have booked weddings and funerals.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 15 people, and no spectators can attend sporting or other events.

In addition, those from outside the area should not visit for unnecessary reasons.

Mrs Foster said it was "by no means a lockdown", as schools, colleges and church services will continue.

She acknowledged the news would come as a "hammer blow" to businesses, but work on a financial support package from Stormont was under way.

On the issue of enforcing the new restrictions, she said Justice Minister Naomi Long had agreed to conduct a rapid review of available sanctions.

Mrs O'Neill said she understood the decision would cause upset and even anger, but that there were no perfect solutions to an "extremely challenging" situation.

Chief Medical Office Dr Michael McBride said the current increase in hospital admissions, doubling every nine days, meant the first wave peak of 300 per day could be reached in as little as three weeks without action.

Yesterday East Londonderry DUP MP Gregory Campbell warned Health Minister Robin Swann that "excessive" measures would encourage fewer people to follow the guidelines. Asked if that message from her party colleague was helpful, Mrs Foster said she understood "Covid weariness" but denied the temporary measures were excessive, as the virus "rages through the community".

Mrs O'Neill agreed the measures were not excessive, and called for "strong political leadership" in the coming months.

On the issue of targeted restrictions, Dr McBride said recent success in slowing the spread of the virus in Ballymena and Belfast had proven their effectiveness, but it would be "disproportionate to roll the restrictions out everywhere.

Commenting on enforcement, SDLP MLA and Health Committee member Colin McGrath said: "The fact is the threat of getting a fine is what makes people stick to the rules.

"The fines aren't life-changing, they are a gentle slap on the wrist, but they do act as a reminder."