Police are investigating a protest which disrupted operations at a walk-in vaccination clinic for pregnant women in Londonderry.

The clinic for new and expectant mothers was run by the Western health trust in the Foyle Arena on Saturday afternoon.

People attending the clinic were left “clearly upset” by the protest, an officer said.

Constable Laura Brown said: “We received a report at around 2.15pm that three to four protesters had come into the Foyle Arena via the exit doors, carrying leaflets and a megaphone.

“They were said to have shouted abuse at a number of pregnant women attending the clinic, who were clearly upset by what happened. The protestors had left the Arena by the time police arrived at the location - and although officers carried out patrols in the area, they were unable to locate them.”

She said police want to identify those involved in the protest and urged witnesses to come forward.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the protest was “contemptible”.

"There is sadly no reasoning with these anti-vax crusaders, who remain wedded to their misinformed and distorted agenda. My message to them is simple - you will not divert us from our responsibility to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Vaccination saves lives and reduces levels of serious illness."