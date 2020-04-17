Derry man jailed after driving 280 miles to Kerry to buy puppies

Only essential workers are allowed to travel, while everyone else is asked to comply with a 2km travel zone around their homes. Credit: Collins

A man has been handed a four-week prison sentence after breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions by driving more than 450km (280 miles) from Londonderry to Co Kerry just to buy two puppies.

The 36-year-old is now appealing the prison sentence imposed by Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court.

The Derry resident had pleaded guilty to a breach of the Health Act 1947 - Covid-19 Emergency Measures Section 10, 2020.

The charge followed an incident in which gardai on a routine Operation Fanacht checkpoint stopped a vehicle at Dooneen outside Castleisland on Thursday.

Only essential workers are allowed to travel, while everyone else is asked to comply with a 2km (1.2 miles) travel zone around their homes.

The only trips permitted outside the 2km limit are for medical reasons, food shopping or essential care for a vulnerable or elderly person.

The defendant said he was in Co Kerry on work for a security firm but was unable to produce photographic identification.

His visit was not deemed an essential journey and he was instructed by officers to immediately return to Derry.

However, he was then stopped for a second time outside Killarney and now informed officers he was in Co Kerry to purchase two puppies.

The defendant pleaded guilty and the judge imposed a four-week prison sentence.

However, an appeal was immediately lodged via a recognisance of €900. The defendant was released pending the hearing of his appeal before Kerry Circuit Appeals Court.