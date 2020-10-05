Devastated daughter's warning Covid ruins lives as 'hero' dad John Gracey latest victim

An infection control nurse looks out from a Covid-19 recovery ward at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh (Niall Carson/PA)

The grieving daughter of one of Northern Ireland's latest Covid-19 victims has hit out at people downplaying the effects of the deadly virus.

John Gracey, an accommodation and community support worker at Simon Community, passed away on Saturday after falling ill with Covid-19.

His daughter, Susie, who had previously described her dad as her hero, took to Facebook just hours after he passed away to warn others of the danger of the virus.

She said: "At 4.06pm, my Dad John Gracey lost his life to coronavirus.

"He fought so hard but it won in the end. Covid is real and it has robbed us of the best father, husband and granda (his favourite title).

"He did everything he was supposed to but this cruel virus still took him. We are heartbroken.

"He was just such a great man. A fountain of knowledge, artistic, talented, funny, intelligent and just a gentleman.

"I don't know what we will do as a family without him. He was just so hands on with everything.

"To anyone still doubting Covid? Please don't talk to me! I don't want to hear how it's ruining your weekends as you can't get out for a drink and a dance! It's ruined our lives!"

Ms Gracey's comments followed an earlier post on Thursday when she spoke of her pride in her father for his strength in fighting the virus.

Admitting that prior to his illness, she had not realised how dangerous the virus is, she appealed to everyone to take the threat it poses seriously.

"I'm begging you to please, please, please start believing," she said.

"Covid is real and I'm utterly terrified it's going to take my dad, leave my mum a widow and my son without his best friend.

"What started off as a positive result, jokes about being unclean, turned to lack of breath and unsteady on his feet.

"Four weeks in hospital and only seeing him once behind glass.

"Today we're told he is on life support and chances of him surviving are slim.

"Please if there's any prayer you can say then please say it. If you know me, you will know that my dad is my hero.

"No-one has ever a bad word to say about him and is always wanting to help others. He's given so much of his time to helping other people that now we are hoping for a miracle he pulls through.

"We are not allowed to see him and if the worst happens we never will be allowed as these cruel Covid restrictions won't allow it! We need to be able to see him again."

Health officials have faced an increasing challenge in encouraging the public to adhere to public health guidance.

Last month, health minister Robin Swann issued a stark warning to anti-vaccination and anti-mask campaigners to "put their tin foil hats back in the drawer".

Robin Swann was responding to a growing number of people taking issue with the handling of the pandemic, with some claiming the death toll is inaccurate.

Mr Swann said: "During this pandemic, I have repeatedly warned people not to get distracted by noise or conspiracy theories on social media or elsewhere. Keyboard warriors can sit safely at home and promote distorted agendas against vaccines and masks. I would ask them to put their tin foil hats back in the drawer, but I doubt they would listen."