Diehard Northern Ireland fans dismayed at missing Windsor Park game

The usual Windsor Park roar awaiting Northern Ireland's opponents will be sorely missed as the Green and White Army have been forced to miss out on the clash against Norway on Monday.

The Nations League encounter will be played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in many fans losing their long unbroken attendance at home games.

Fans have expressed their dismay at being unable to attend the game in Belfast but are promising to cheer on their heroes from the comfort of their sofa or the closest pub.

To try and soften that blow, the Irish FA have come up with a unique idea to allow the fans to send in their 'Norn Iron' flags which will be placed in the stands of the stadium.

Ian Baraclough's squad will need all the support they can get as they take on a Norway side filled with stars such as Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland and Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard.

Keith Cassell (59), who is originally from Salford but has lived in Carrickfergus for 28 years, was hoping the IFA would have allowed even a small number of fans into the stadium with social distancing in place, as was the case with the Irish Cup final - but it wasn't to be.

"I haven't missed a game at Windsor Park in at least 16 years," he said. "My wife Heather only missed one and that was when we beat Russia 1-0.

"We were hoping they would have allowed so many people in with social distancing. We have been block-bookers for 15 years and we've only missed five away games in that same period."

Pete White (31) from Lurgan has not missed a home match in the last 10 years and was gutted at seeing his attendance streak finally come to an end.

"It's definitely going to be rubbish because I don't even have Sky so I'm either going to have to go out or go to my cousin's to watch it," Pete said.

"In normal circumstances you would be looking at beating Norway. I think the crowd carries Northern Ireland a lot so they'll really be at a disadvantage."

The Boyce family from Dundonald will also see their continuous run of Northern Ireland games stop abruptly.

Kris Boyce (36) said his dad Sam has been a block-booker since the '70s and travelled to the World Cup in 1982 and 1986.

"It'll be strange watching it on Monday night with no noise at Windsor," he said.

"I'm going to sit in the house and watch it. I've just had a little five-week-old boy so he's going to watch his first Northern Ireland match with me."

The chairman of the Lurgan Victoria Northern Ireland Supporters Club William Steele (45) cannot remember the last time he missed a game at Windsor Park.

"I'll miss getting together with the boys on Monday and travelling down to Windsor Park, having a bit of craic before we go, and then the match," he said.