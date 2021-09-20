‘Dishonest’ to rule out further Covid restrictions: Michelle O’Neill

Deputy First Minister issues winter warning as she returns to duties following coronavirus recovery, urging public to get jab

Michelle O'Neill said she was still suffering from Covid but was able to return to work. Pic Kelvin Boyes Presseye

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said it would be “dishonest” to rule out re-imposing further Covid restrictions in the coming months.

She returned to work on Monday after contracting Covid-19.

The MLA described contracting the disease as a "scary experience" even with being double-jabbed as she urged young people to get vaccinated.

The virus, she said, "completely floored me", adding that she was thankful and grateful that she had been vaccinated as she resumes official duties on Monday.

The Sinn Fein vice president said she was not fully fit but able to resume her duties.

The Executive is to meet this week for the first time since the summer break. Ms O'Neill said a cautious approach was needed on decisions.

She told the BBC it would be “dishonest” to rule out further interventions ahead of a difficult winter period.

Earlier her Executive colleague Gordon Lyons told the Belfast Telegraph a date should be put forward for the end of coronavirus restrictions and any future lockdown would be “exceptionally difficult”.

Mr Lyons said it made sense for Northern Ireland to have a date set for ending restrictions.

“Northern Ireland should also have a date for the majority of restrictions to be eased like other parts of the UK and the Republic, where most remaining restrictions will be eased on October 22.

“It makes sense for us to give that date, ” said Mr Lyons.

And First Minister Paul Givan has said he wanted all regulations lifted by the end of September.

On Monday another 1,020 cases were reported along with five coronavirus-linked deaths. Hospital capacity is at 102%.

"Thursday's Executive is going to be a very important one in terms of decisions around what comes next," Ms O’Neill said.

"Clearly we are experiencing very high levels of Covid, a very difficult time for the health service. Healthcare staff are stretched to full capacity and really exhausted after the last 18 months, and they continue to really feel that pressure.

"I think the Executive on Thursday will have to look at where we are now, have to look about planning for the winter and what's going to be a very uncertain period, I think, over the winter months.

"We have to take decisions, I believe we need to be cautious, we need to make progress, of course, but we need to move very cautiously as we go through the next number of months if we're going to protect not only ourselves, our loved ones.

"It's not just in terms of the Covid crisis and the pressure in our hospitals, it's the knock-on impact that it has across our health service for those patients requiring treatment for many other conditions.

"That is all a very challenging picture. I'm going to visit a hospital in the morning and hear from staff first-hand the pressure that they are under, and I have no doubt their plea will be for a steady, cautious approach from the Executive, and that is something that I will be supporting at the Executive on Thursday, and hope that's where we end up."

In a comment piece for Monday’s The Irish News, Mrs O'Neill stressed she couldn't imagine "going through [coronavirus] without the protection afforded to me by being fully vaccinated".

"I was fortunate that, despite the effects of the virus, I was able to care for myself at home and didn't require hospitalisation. Many others aren't so fortunate," she said.

"I always thought the vaccine would be my best chance of getting through Covid-19 if I were to contract it. Now I know just how important it was for me, and my family. The benefits speak for themselves and it is not lost on me just how lucky I was.

"In fact, we are all lucky. Because we have all been given the chance of vaccination. And that means the chance to protect ourselves from the worst effects of Covid; to protect the people we love; to keep pressure off our hospitals; and help prevent our society shutting down."

The Sinn Fein Stormont leader added: "I am no different to everyone else who is wondering what the winter will bring.

"There is one thing for sure in the period ahead and that is, regrettably, we are facing an uncertain trajectory."

She insisted plans must be made for the months ahead, with an approach that "first and foremost, should be preventative", adding that no one wants to see the reintroduction of lockdown measures.

She continued: "We clapped weekly for our healthcare staff to show them our appreciation for their bravery and for their efforts. This winter they will need more than our applause.

“They will need us all to up our game in trying to suppress transmission of the virus and the knock-on effect that the infection level has on the healthcare system.

“We all need to make every effort to ensure we don’t have to bring in the toughest of restrictions again.

She added: “None of us want lockdowns or circuit breakers. We have to work to try avoid that. However, I do agree with Alan Stout from the BMA [British Medical Association] that we must be honest with the public in that we have to be prepared to do what is necessary at any given point."

She added: "Unfortunately there are many people who haven’t taken up the vaccine, including significant numbers in the 18-39 age group.

"The truth is that even those who are prepared to take their chances with Covid-19 will feel the impact if it is necessary to implement more restrictions. So if you haven’t got around to getting the vaccine, now is the time."

Mrs O'Neill stressed that "we need to continue to fight this together", adding: "We all hoped we would be on more certain footing by now. But pandemics, as we have learned, are unpredictable.

"Advances have been made in treatment and we do have safe and effective vaccines. We must learn from the last 18 months. We need to protect ourselves, our health services and each other," she said.