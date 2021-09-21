Division at Stormont: Health Minister won’t rule out further restrictions

Health Minister Robin Swann has said it would be “irresponsible” to rule out further circuit break lockdowns in Northern Ireland after a DUP minister told the Belfast Telegraph he wanted a date set for the lifting of most restrictions in Northern Ireland.

The Deputy First Minister also urged a cautious approach to further lockdown relaxations amid high Covid rates and pressures on the health service.

Michelle O’Neill returned to Stormont yesterday following her own battle with the virus which she described as having “floored her”.

She added: “I think it’s very unhelpful for DUP ministers to take solo runs in terms of setting out dates that have not been discussed at the Executive.”

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph he would be against the introduction of another lockdown.

But Mr Swann said: “It would be irresponsible for any health minister to take anything off the table. And I think it wouldn’t be honest to the people of Northern Ireland.

“It (honesty) is something I’ve strived to do over the last 18 months — it may not be messages that people wanted to hear or people liked hearing but, when it comes to this virus, we can’t take anything off the table, because to take something off the table now that we do have to bring back if things start to go the wrong way would be irresponsible and it’s not something I’m prepared to do.”

Mr Lyons had said “Northern Ireland should also have a date for the majority of restrictions to be eased like other parts of the UK and the Republic, where most remaining restrictions will be eased on October 22”.

But Mr Swann cautioned about being calendar-led on future moves.

He said “it’s about taking the steps that are at the right time as to where the virus actually is in Northern Ireland and not actually trying to manage things by calendar date because that doesn’t work”.

Ms O’Neill said Thursday’s meeting of the Executive was an “important” one and would look at pandemic planning for the winter.

The Sinn Fein vice president said she would advocate a cautious approach to easing further restrictions, adding that it was “unhelpful” for DUP ministers to take “solo runs” discussing dates which had not been discussed by the Executive. “Clearly we are experiencing very high levels of Covid, a very difficult time for the health service.

“Healthcare staff are stretched to full capacity and really exhausted after the last 18 months, and they continue to really feel that pressure,” she said.

She added: “What we need to have is a preventative approach, I have always said that we need to be very honest with the public and say that everything has to remain on the table given the uncertain nature of the pandemic.

“However I want to do everything we can to avoid circuit-breakers, lockdowns whatever you want to call them. So we should do everything in our power. We can do that with simple things, face coverings social distancing ... those things will prevent us from having to reach for the more draconian tools.”

Ms O’Neill said she planned to visit a hospital on Tuesday to talk to staff.

On Monday, a further five deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 and 1,020 more cases of the virus were reported in Northern Ireland.

There were 379 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 33 in intensive care.