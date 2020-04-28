Doctor joins coronavirus frontline after early Queen's graduation

A newly graduated doctor has described his pride at being able to join his NHS colleagues on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

Leo Mansell will graduate from Queen's University Belfast today in an online 'ceremony' brought forward to enable hundreds of students to bolster staff numbers as the health service faces its greatest ever challenge.

Dr Mansell (26), originally from Manchester and who hopes to pursue a career as a surgeon, came to Northern Ireland five years ago to study medicine and will take up a post on a hospital ward in the coming weeks - two months ahead of schedule.

He said: "In normal times, medical students finish their final days on placement in the first or second week in May and then they have six weeks between graduating to start working as a foundation one doctor in August, but obviously give the current climate and need for staff to help support the frontline, that has all had to be moved forward.

"We were asked if we wanted to begin working earlier, so there has been a voluntary aspect to it and I can safely say that the majority of students were up for the challenge.

"It's not that it was necessarily a no-brainer for me given the personal risk and the risk to family and people you might be living with, but I think that is overridden by getting the opportunity to support your future colleagues in the NHS.

"I think we are as prepared as we can be.

"In one way we are more prepared because it hasn't been as long since we have been on the wards as it would have been normally, although in saying that it will be a challenge and I'm sure there will be people working outside of their comfort zone.

"There's no getting away from how difficult this will get at certain points, it's going to be very difficult, and there will be difficult decisions probably about our own personal health, but I feel that the trusts have done everything they can to maintain staff safety.

"I'm sure everyone has had an internal conversation with themselves about what they might see or what might happen in the coming weeks, it's only natural, but I know we'll be working as a team and the trusts and university will be there to give us support."

While medical students graduating today are missing out on the opportunity to celebrate the end of their degree together, Dr Mansell said he is looking forward to meeting up with his fellow doctors once the pandemic is over.

"I think that under the circumstances, everyone is happy enough and understanding of the fact that we can't have a proper graduation ceremony but the university has said they will do something at a later stage, so it will be an opportunity for us all to get back together and have a bit of a debrief almost," he explained.

"I'm happy that I'm able to graduate early and I'm sure that when we look back, once we're on the other side of this pandemic, there will be a pride that we were able to do it and contribute, it's why we became doctors in the first place."

Healthcare students across Northern Ireland are graduating early to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Final-year students from social work, nursing and medicine degrees are joining the NHS, with some nurses already working in hospital wards across the region.

Students from Queen's University Belfast and Ulster University approaching the end of their final clinical placements have been asked to join the profession early.

Under the programme, newly qualified doctors will take up posts in the hospitals where they completed their most recent placement.

This is because they have gone through the induction process and are familiar with the hospital environment, fellow staff and procedures.

However, they will not necessarily return to wards where they have worked previously as many services have been reconfigured in preparation for the coronavirus pandemic.

Newly qualified doctors will work alongside other clinicians, assisting them in a variety of roles.

Meanwhile, legislation has been developed to enable final-year student nurses within six months of registration to go into the NHS in a paid capacity.